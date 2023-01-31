Monday, Jan. 30 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 63, Greater Lawrence 61
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (63): O'Leary 5-3-13, Dupuis 6-2-18, Ciaramitaro 2-1-5, Bissell 0-0-0, Tameirao 1-0-2, Tate 8-4-21, Friis 0-0-0, Prendergast 2-0-4. Totals 24-10-63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence (61): Garcia 18, Calderon 2, Herrera 7, Santana 18, Castillo 11, Diaz 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers:Triton Dupuis 3, Tate; GL Castillo 2, Herrera, Santana, Diaz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton: 18201114 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence (5-8): 15121915 61
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 10, North Reading 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Zach McHugh 2, Colby Arel 2, Owen Kreuz, Charlie Forrest, Ryan Philbin, Jackson DeVivo, Tristan Joyce, Oliver Pons
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Forrest 2, Joyce 2, Braeden Curran 2, Max Puleo 2, Cam Caponigro, Arel, McHugh, Will Palermino, Kruez, Will Forrest
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Jamie Brooks 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Skiing
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport beats Hamilton-Wenham
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Meet Results: Andover 92, Haverhill/Pentucket 43; Andover 104, Manchester-Essex 31; North Andover 90.5, Manchester-Essex 44.5; Masconomet 105, North Andover 30; Newburyport 69, Hamilton-Wenham 66; Hamilton-Wenham 74, Haverhill/Pentucket 61
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winner and top area placers: 1. Megan Riley (Masco) 23.33; 5. Elizabeth Degrano (N) 24.27; 6. Grace Chandler (N) 24.40; 9. Lily Chorebanian (N) 24.59; 11. Phoebe Whitcomb (N) 24.81; 13. Ashley Gagnon (H/P) 24.85; 17. Emily Miller (H/P) 25.04; 27. Dani Costello (H/P) 26.06
