Monday, Feb. 13 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>B.C. High 2, Newburyport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (9-8-2): 000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>B.C. High: 011 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Jamie Brooks 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 5, Medford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jenna Oliver 3, Maddie Noury, Maggie Fitzgerald
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Kiara Farrar 2, Lainey Pare, Sage Joyce, Delaney Belanger, Oliver, Emmerson Marengi
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Teagan Wilson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Skiing
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport sweeps the day!
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Meet Results: Newburyport 82, Haverhill/Pentucket 53; Newburyport 73, Manchester-Essex 62; North Andover 72, Hamilton-Wenham 63; Andover 71.5, North Andover 63.5; Masconomet 90, Andover 45; Masconomet 101, Haverhill 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winner and top area placers: 1. Evie Bernard (HW) 23.57; 2. Grace Chandler (N) 23.62; 5. Phoebe Whitcomb (N) 24.51; 6. Elizabeth Downs (N) 24.64; 8. Ashley Gagnon (H/P) 25.05; 9. Emily Miller (H/P) 25.19; 20. Gretchen Boelke (N) 26.31; 24. Lily Chorebanian (N) 27.61;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.