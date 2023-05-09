Monday, May 8 highlights
Baseball
Bishop Fenwick 5, Pentucket 1
Pentucket (1): Kamuda 3-1-1, Ventola 3-0-1, Kutcher 3-0-1, Robertson 3-0-0, Meisner 3-0-1, Bartholomew 3-0-1, Irvine 2-0-0, Woodsum 3-0-0, Pergola 0-0-0, Powers 3-0-2. Totals 26-1-7
RBI: Kamuda
HR: Kamuda
LP: Kamuda
Records: Pentucket 1-10
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury 18, Lynn Tech 5
Goals: Max White 7, Andrew Baker 5, Brady Cooper 2, Grady Hagan, Jack Welch, Van DiLorenzo, Chase Linsey
Assists: Cooper 3, Hagan 2, White 2, Welch
Saves: Ben Richard 15
Records: Amesbury 6-5
Girls Lacrosse
Haverhill 14, Triton 3
Goals: Alex Bushey 4, Katrina Savvas 4, Mikaela Tzortzis 2, Jill Shultz 2, Morgan Flaherty, Sohpia Lundgren
Assists: Tzortzis 2, Savvas 2
Saves: Keira Bushey 12
Haverhill (7-4): 95 14
Triton: 12 3
Softball
Pentucket 11, Georgetown 0
Pentucket (11): Bickford 3b 5-3-3, Murphy ss 5-2-2, Griffin cf 4-1-3, Pichette 1b 3-1-1, Mitchell 2b 4-0-1, Hacket dp 5-1-1, Bartholomew lf 4-1-2, LaCroix rf 3-1-0, Agocs c 4-1-2. Totals 37-11-15
Georgetown (0): Barbarick ss 4-0-1, Grant p 4-0-3, Fair c 3-0-1, Mariani 1b 3-0-1, Z. Halmen cf 3-0-1, Figueroa 3b 3-0-1, Ruggeiro rf 2-0-0, Girard ph 1-0-0, Cirone lf 3-0-0, M. Halmen dh 3-0-0. Totals 28-0-8
RBI: P Bickford 2, Murphy, Griffin, Pichette, Mitchell
WP: LeBel (10 Ks); LP: Grant (6 Ks)
Pentucket (10-3): 3101024 11
Georgetown (5-6): 0000000 0
Triton 2, Amesbury 0
Triton (2): Grace Romine 3b 4-0-0, Izzy Oldoni cf 3-0-0, Kyla Story ss 3-0-1, Skylar Colburn c 3-0-1, Andrea Boyle pr 0-1-0, Emma Penniman p 1-0-0, Mallory Johnson rf 3-0-0, Jillian Guisto 1b 3-1-1, Maddie January pr 0-0-0, Reghan Haley lf 2-0-0, Haleigh Harris ph 1-0-0, Ava Johnson 2b 3-0-0. Totals 26-2-3
Amesbury (0): Cali Catarius ss 3-0-0, Lauren Celia cf 2-0-0, Izzy Levasseur p 2-0-1, Ella DeLisle c 3-0-0, Lexi LeBlanc 3b 3-0-0, Rose Franey 1b 3-0-0, Alex Donnell lf 2-0-1, Jordan Bennett 2b 2-0-0, Charlotte Costigan rf 2-0-0. Totals 22-0-2
RBI: None
WP: Penniman (7 IP, 0 ER, 9 Ks); LP: Levasseur (7 IP, 0 ER, 7 Ks)
Triton (10-1): 0100001 2
Amesbury (8-3): 0000000 0
