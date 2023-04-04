Monday, April 3 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 10, Ipswich 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (10): Gilbo cf 4-1-3, Willis 2b 4-0-0, Ruth rf 2-2-0, Lee dh/3b 3-3-1, Gioia rf 4-2-3, T. Gilmore ss 4-1-1, Thompson 3b/p 4-0-1, Ryan 1b 2-1-2, Gilstein c 3-0-0, Z. Gilmore p 0-0-0. Totals 30-10-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Gioia 3, Lee 2, T. Gilmore 2, Ryan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: Lee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Z. Gilmore;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (1-0): 0322120 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich: 0000000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 15, Swampscott 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ben Turpin 5, Joe Turpin 5, Nolan Cole 3, Liam Sullivan, Evan Napolitano
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Sullivan 3, B. Turpin 2, Henry Hartford 2, Logan Durocher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Cam Smith 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (1-0): 5442 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Swampscott (0-2): 1112 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 10, North Reading 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Thomas Cahill 4, Michael Taylor 2, Shawn Twomey 2, Gavin Colby, JP Trojan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Taylor 2, Vincent Magee, Trojan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Charlie Clare 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading (0-1): 0121 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (1-0): 3331 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 14, Triton 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Chloe Connors 5, Kayla Harrington 3, Brooke Nangle 2, Riley McDonald, Ally Pugh
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Julia Price 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 0-1, North Reading 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 9, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (9): Barbarick ss/c 4-1-2, Grant p 3-2-0, Fair c 3-3-2, Mariani 1b/ss 4-2-4, Z. Halmen cf 2-0-1, Thresher ph 1-0-0, Figueroa 3b 2-0-0, M. Halmen ph 1-0-0, Ruggeiro lf 3-0-0, Cirone rf 3-0-0, Robinson 2b 1-1-0, Girard ph 1-0-0. Totals 29-9-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Mariani 3, Ruggeiro 2, Fair, Figueroa
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Grant;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (0-1): 0001000 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (1-0): 3024000 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 7, Notre Dame 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (7): Griffin cf 4-0-1, Bickford 3b 3-2-1, Murphy ss 1-2-0, Mitchell 2b 4-1-3, Agocs c 2-2-0, Hackett dp 4-0-2, Pichette 1b 4-0-2, LaBel p 4-0-0, Lacroix rf 3-0-0. Totals 29-7-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Pichette 3, Mitchell 2, Agocs, Hackett
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: LeBel;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (1-0): 0020401 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Notre Dame: 1010010 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.