Monday, April 24 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 11, Amesbury 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Brady Cooper 4, Max White 3, Andrew Baker
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Ben Richard 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 4-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 9, Triton 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Thomas Cahill 2, Shawn Twomey, JP Trojan, Seamus Cahill
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Michael Taylor 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Charlie Clare 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (2-5): 1121 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester: 1413 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 18, North Reading 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Molly Giguere 7, Mary Surette 6, Sam McClure 2, Melania Molis, Lyla Schneider, Katie Davies
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Giguere 2, Surette 2, McClure, Lexi Sheahan, Molis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kallen Anderson 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading:42 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (4-2): 117 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 15, Triton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Brooke Nangle 2, Chloe Connors, Delaney Quinn
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Connors, Emily Oshay
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Julia Price 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 0-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 18, Hamilton-Wenham 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Cat Colvin 4, Sydney Trout 4, Audrey Conover 3, Katie Drislane 2, Ella Palmer 2, Kate Conover, Morgan Gallant, Angie Bogucki
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Colvin 3, Trout 2, A. Conover, Palmer, Ashley Gagnon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (4-3): 414 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hamilton-Wenham: 64 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 6, Danvers 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (6): Morrissey cf 4-1-3, Bolcome rf 3-0-0, Meleedy p 3-1-1, Keefe ss 4-0-2, Habib c 4-0-1, LaVallee 2b 4-1-2, Dowell lf 3-2-2, McLeod 3b 4-0-1, Puleo 1b 2-0-0. Totals 31-6-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Morrissey, Bolcome, Meleedy, Habib, Puleo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Meleedy;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (3-3): 1200111 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Danvers: 0100010 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 8, Saugus 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (8): Bickford 3b 4-1-1, Murphy ss 4-2-2, Mitchell 2b 4-1-3, Pichette 1b 4-1-1, Griffin cf 4-2-3, Agocs c 4-0-0, LaCroix rf 4-0-1, LeBel p 4-0-1, Bartholomew lf 4-1-0. Totals 36-8-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Mitchell 2, Murphy, Griffin, Agocs, LeBel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: Murphy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: LeBel;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 7-2
