Monday, April 10 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ipswich 11, Amesbury 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (8): L. Arsenault cf 3-1-1, Scialdone p 3-2-0, Kimball lf 3-3-2, W. Arsenault c 4-0-2, Bartniski 1b 4-1-2, Belisle 3b 4-0-0, Roberts 2b 3-1-1, McNally rf 2-0-0, Fortier ss 4-0-2, Anderson ph 2-0-1. Totals 32-8-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: W. Arsenault 4, Kimball 2, Bartniski, Anderson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>LP: Scialdone
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1-1): 2014001 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich: 0054020 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 12, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence (1): McConnell 3-0-1, Cosme 2-0-0, Adames 2-0-0, Rosario 1-0-0, Mastro 2-0-0, Familia 2-1-1, Rivera 2-0-0, Wiley 2-0-0, Toglia 2-0-1. Totals 18-1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (12): Piaseczynski rf 2-2-1, Rumph ss 3-2-3, Johnson c 3-0-1, Hersey c 0-0-0, Egan p/1b 3-1-2, Gardella p 0-0-0, Bonasera lf 3-0-0, Dupuis 3-1-1, Lindholm 3-2-2, Penney 1b 3-2-3, Fraser 2b 2-2-1, Hussey 2b 0-0-0. Totals 25-12-14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: T -- Rumph 3, Penney 2, Penney 2, Piaseczynski, Lindholm, Fraser; GL -- Toglia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Egan;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence: 00001 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (2-0): 15420 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 17, North Reading 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ben Turpin 5, Nolan Cole 3, Joe Turpin 2, Henry Hartford 2, Liam Sullivan 2, Evan Napolitano, Alex Lamattina, Josh Paige
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: B. Turpin 3, J. Turpin, Hartford, Sullivan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Cam Smith 8, Matt Wirwicz 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (3-0): 5750 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading: 3113 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 10, Triton 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Seamus Cahill 2, Thomas Cahill 2, Michael Taylor, Shawn Twomey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: JP Trojan 3, Taylor 2, Twomey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Charlie Clare 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (1-2): 3201 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield: 0244 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 15, Triton 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ally Pugh 3, Riley McDonald 2, Chloe Connors 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Connors
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Julia Price 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 0-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 14, Rockport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (15): Barbarick ss 2-2-2, Grant p 3-2-2, Fair c 4-2-2, Mariani 1b 3-2-3, Z. Halmen cf 4-1-1, Figueroa 3b 3-2-2, Girard ph 1-0-0, Ruggeiro lf 3-2-2, Cirone rf 3-0-0, Thresher rf 1-0-0, Robinson 2b 3-1-0, M. Halmen 2b 0-0-0. Totals 31-14-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Mariani 3, Fair 2, Grant 2, Ruggeiro, Z. Halmen
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Grant;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (3-1): 13235 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rockport: 00000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 4, Pentucket 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (3): Bickford 3b 3-2-1, Griffin cf 2-1-0, Murphy ss 4-0-0, Mitchell 2b 4-0-1, Agocs c 3-0-1, Pichette 1b 2-0-0, Hacket dp 3-0-0, Bartholomew lf 1-0-0, LaCroix rf 2-0-0. Totals 24-3-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Murphy, Mitchell, Agocs
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>LP: LeBel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 17, Ipswich 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (17): Catarius 6-2-2, Celia 6-4-5, Levasseur 6-2-2, DeLisle 6-3-4, Franey 5-1-1, LeBlanc 5-1-2, Donnell 5-2-1, Zagler 3-0-1, Costigan 3-1-0, Hunt 2-0-0, Metcalf 2-1-1. Totals 49-17-19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Celia 3, Levasseur 3, Franey 2, Catarius, LeBlanc, Donnell, Zagler
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Levasseur;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (3-0): 0222209 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich: 0000000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 11, Lynnfield 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Highlight: Emma Penniman: 11 Ks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Pentucket 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. Arnav Lele (CC) def. Cosmo Lund 6-2, 6-0; 2. Jack Makiej (CC) def. Aidan Davay 6-4, 6-1; 3. Bo Latham (P) def. James Diamantis 5-7, 6-2, 10-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Ryan Melesky-Luca Beltrandi (CC) def. Jack Rau-Owen McDonald 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jack Pelletier-Michael Hamlin (CC) def. Jeff Snow-Cam Keene 6-0, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Central Catholic 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 5, North Reading 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0); 2. Harper Bradshaw (6-2, 6-1); 3. Delaney Woekel (6-0, 6-0)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Ana Lynch/Carly McDermott (6-4, 6-2); 2. Bridgette Mellet/Lauren Brennan (6-3, 6-1);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 2-0
