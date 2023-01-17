Monday, Jan. 16 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 72, Amesbury 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (46): Missaoiui 0-2-2, Heidt 0-2-2, O'Neill 1-2-5, Delong 1-0-2, Marden 7-7-21, McGarry 1-0-2, Dube 0-7-7, Dalton 2-1-5, Cox 0-0-0, Arsenault 0-0-0. Totals 12-21-46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: O'Neill
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1-8):72298 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield: 23131917 72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 73, Newburyport 61
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (73): Grant Lyon 11-3-25, Cory Walsh 7-1-21, Jackson Lasquade 6-3-15, John Alcantara 0-0-0, Marcos Yones 2-3-7, Jalen Andujar 0-0-0, Jack Duggan 2-2-8, Brady Kent 0-0-0. Totals 28-12-73
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (61): Adam Bovee 1-0-3, Henry Acton 2-0-4, Connor Spinney 4-1-12, Finn Brennan 10-3-25, Carson Gretz 4-0-8, Sam Craig 0-0-0, Peter Osazuwa 1-0-2. Totals 22-4-61
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: G Walsh 6, Duggan 2; N Spinney 3, Brennan 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (7-2): 18191818 73
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (6-4): 14142112 61
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 63, Triton 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (50): O'Leary 5-1-11, Dupuis 2-4-9, Ciaramitaro 0-0-0, Bissell 0-0-0, Tameirao 1-0-2, Tate 8-3-20, Friis 1-0-2, Prendergast 2-2-6. Totals
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Dupuis, Tate
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 4-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 54, Ipswich 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (54): Gagnon 3-0-6, McDonald 4-0-8, Scott 0-0-0, Tedeschi 2-0-4, Hart 3-5-11, Pipan 6-0-16, C. Vuylsteke 3-2-9. Totals 21-7-54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Pipan 4, Vuylsteke
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 2-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 62, Newburyport 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (62): Anthony 0-0-0, McElhinney 4-1-9, McDonald 2-0-5, Hopwood 0-0-0, Ward 2-2-6, Metsker 3-2-8, Schwab 0-0-0, Pavao 4-0-8, Downey 0-2-2, O. Foley 2-2-6, McCormick 0-2-2, E. Foley 8-0-16. Totals 25-11-62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (26): Pierson 0-0-0, A. Ziolkowski 0-0-0, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 7-0-16, Mariani 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 2-0-4, Davies 0-0-0, Upite 0-2-2, N. Marcelin 1-1-4, McManus 0-0-0, C. Morrison 0-0-0. Totals 10-3-26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: N McDonald; G Morrison 2, N. Marcelin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 6-4, Georgetown 11-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 43, Triton 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (34): Liebert 5-0-11, Renda 3-0-7, Frary 1-2-5, Kiricoples 2-0-4, Basile 1-0-3, M. Welch 1-0-2. Hatheway 1-0-2, Lesinski 0-0-0, B. Welch 0-0-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: T Liebert, Renda, Frary, Basile
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (2-8):512710 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester (8-2): 111499 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 54, Ipswich 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (54): A. Conover 5-0-10, Cloutier 1-0-2, Thompson 7-4-22, S. Bellacqua 0-1-1, K. Conover 0-1-1, Gagnon 0-0-0, DiBurro 2-0-4, Dube 4-0-10, G. Bellacqua 2-0-4, Crowe 0-0-0, King 0-0-0. Totals 21-6-54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Thompson 4, Dube 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (8-3): 971820 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich (4-5): 97510 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 3, Triton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Billerica: 102 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (5-3-2): 000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Gavin Marengi 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Canton 3, Newburyport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Canton: 210 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (4-4-1): 000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Jamie Brooks
