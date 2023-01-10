Monday, Jan. 9 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 50, Wilmington 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (50): Lyon 8-1-17, Walsh 4-0-10, Lasquade 2-0-5, Yones 2-1-5, Duggan 0-3-3, Alcantara 0-2-2, Davies 3-0-8, Rosario 0-0-0, Kent 0-0-0. Totals 19-7-50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Davies 2, Walsh 2, Lasquade
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Wilmington: 1541115 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (6-1):891716 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 60, Triton 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (57): Renda 1-1-3, Frary 2-2-7, Lesinski 1-0-2, B. Martin 0-0-0, Kiricoples 6-3-15, B. Welch 0-0-0, Basile 1-3-5, Liebert 4-5-14, M. Welch 0-2-2, Hatheway 3-1-9. Totals 18-17-57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Hatheway 2, Frary, Liebert
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester (6-1): 17121318 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (1-6): 16121415 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 59, Winthrop 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (59): Anthony 0-2-2, McElhinney 2-2-6, McDonald 3-1-9, Ward 4-3-11, Metsker 0-2-2, Seidel 0-0-0, Pavao 1-0-2, Downey 1-0-2, O. Foley 2-0-4, E. Foley 9-3-21. Totals 22-13-59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: McDonald 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (8-0): 14161217 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winthrop:6392 20
