With the way Alexis Montes has been wrestling as of late, he may have been the underdog on paper when he reached the 152-pound finals on Saturday, but he certainly didn’t feel like it.
Taking on top-seeded Steve Fogarty of Melrose with a Division 3 North Sectional title on the line, Montes earned a hard-fought 8-5 decision to take first in the weight class. and this came after he pinned Gloucester’s Tyler Nicastro in the semis after he dominated his way to a 16-3 lead.
Add that on to Montes’ second-place finish at 152 at last week’s CAL/NEC championship, and it’s been quite the stretch for the standout senior, who is now 23-3 on the season and will be a top-4 seed at next weekend’s Division 3 State tournament.
“I’m so proud of Alexis,” said Triton wrestling coach Shawn McElligott. “He has worked so hard for this and it’s well deserved.”
But Montes’ title was one of many highlights for Triton on Saturday. The Vikings had nine wrestlers finish inside the top-6 in their weight class, and four finished in the top-3, which helped the team place fifth overall at the Sectional out of 13 scoring teams with 138 points.
The top-4 in each weight class advance to States, with the fifth-place finishers being alternates.
“I was extremely pleased with the team’s performance,” said McElligott. “We were out four starters and really performed well. I thought we clearly bounced back from a disappointing performance last Sunday at the CALs. Last Sunday, Danvers won the tournament and beat us by 56.5 points, and yesterday it was only by 3.5 points.
“The kids really just wrestled their best day”
One of the four starters Triton was missing was senior Tori Orender, who placed third last week at CALs at 113 but could not wrestle at Sectionals due to her entering in the MIAA girls tournament.
But, despite missing some key pieces, the Vikings came ready to perform.
Sophomore Lucas Bistany, who won the 126-pound title at CALs last week, again advanced to the finals at Saturday’s Sectional before falling to a talented wrestler from Wilmington. The Vikings also saw fellow sophomore Douglas Aylward earn a silver medal at 160. The weight class’s No. 3 seed, Aylward upset second-seeded Joseph Baker of Danvers in the semis, 10-8, before eventually falling to Melrose’s Shea Fogarty in the finals.
“For two sophomores like that to make the finals, at this point, is a great experience for them,” said McElligott.
Elsewhere, Ashton Wonson returned after missing CALs last week and took third at 220. He went 4-1 on the day with four pins and is now 22-2 on the year, but lost a close 6-3 decision in the semis to Gloucester’s Jayden Toppan — the source of his only two blemishes this winter.
The surprise of the day for the Vikings, however, came at heavyweight.
With normal starter Dylan Merrill out, in stepped Antonio Sforza. And, in his first ever varsity action, Sforza only lost to the tournament’s top seed and ended up placing fifth to earn a spot as an alternate to States. In the fifth-place match to earn that alternate spot, Sforza trailed 5-2 with under a minute left in the second period before getting a reversal that ultimately led to a pin.
Zander Rolfe is also an alternate for the Vikings after finishing fifth at 145.
Kamuda keeps winning
Pentucket’s Trevor Kamuda has been dominating no matter what weight class.
After winning the 152-pound title at last week’s CAL/NEC championship, Kamuda competed at 145 at Saturday’s Division 2 North Sectional and pinned his way to another crown.
He is one of three Pentucket wrestlers to advance to next week’s Division 2 State meet.
Tucker Jackson took third at 170, and Tanner Kamuda took fifth at 106 and will be an alternate.
Division 3 North Sectional
Meet Results (13 teams scored): 5. Triton 138
Triton placers:
106: 6. Sam Imlach; 120: 6. Alex Sabino; 126: 2. Lucas Bistany; 145: 5. Zander Rolfe; 152: 1. Alexis Montes; 160: 2. Douglas Aylward; 170: 6. Jayden Torres 220: 3. Aston Wonon; HVY: 5. Antonio Sforza
