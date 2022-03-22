Courtesy Photo

Over the weekend, Newburyport indoor track and field coach Brian Moore, right, was honored as the Eastern Mass. Coach of the Year among all divisions at the MSTCA New England Track & Field clinic in Marlborough. The honor is well deserved, as Moore guided the Clippers boys to a CAL Kinney championship, a Division 4 State Relay championship and the Division 4 State championship this winter while the girls team also had a strong season.