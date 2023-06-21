Apologies to all parties involved, but seven more Pentucket athletes also traveled down to the University of Pennsylvania over the weekend to compete at New Balance Nationals, and were mistakenly not highlighted in yesterday's article.
We did mention senior Will Pessina placing ninth in the Rising Stars Division in the discus (158-4), but he wasn't the only Panther boy in attendance. The 4x100 sprint medley relay team of Yanni Kakouris, Matt Beaulieu, Braeden Roche and Jackson Beauparlant took 29th in the Rising Stars Division (3:41.75), and Joel Spaulding was also there competing in the sprints.
And for the girls, both Delaney Meagher and Wynter Smith qualified and competed in the Rising Stars high jump. Meagher placed 38th after clearing 5-0, and Smith was 42nd after she cleared 4-10.
