Both the Newburyport boys and girls indoor track teams are peaking at the perfect time. At Saturday's MSTCA Small School Coaches Meet, the Clippers saw four school records get broken.
The first -- and largest -- came from the girls 4x800 team of Violet Moore, Blake Parker, Annabel Murray and Hailey LaRosa, who won the event in 9:48.02. That time not only beat out the second-place team from Whitinsville Christian, but also broke the Newburyport school record by an impressive six seconds while qualifying the group for Nationals.
Next, the girls 4x400 relay of Devin Stroope, Annie Shay, Reese Bromby and Morgan Felts placed second in a school-record time of 4:11.40. The group has already qualified for Nationals earlier in the year, and on Saturday nearly caught first-place Bishop Feehan (4:10.87).
Moving over to the boys, the 4x200 relay of Ryan Miles, Ean Hynes, James Forrest-Hay and Will Acquaviva took fifth in a school-record time of 1:35.89. Hynes -- who already holds the school-record in the 55-hurdles -- then broke that after winning the event in 7.84 (previous best: 7.87).
Amesbury: Sanchez named Male Athlete of Meet
The Amesbury boys and girls also competed at the MSTCA Coaches Meet, and came away with some highlights.
Chief among them came from star Michael Sanchez.
The junior won the 300 in 35.86, then anchored the 4x400 relay team with Jackson Wetherell, Zach Rome and his younger brother, Max, that came in first in a school-record time of 3:30.57. For his efforts, Sanchez was named Male Athlete of the Meet.
Elsewhere for the Red Hawks, Aiden Donovan placed second in the shot put (47-0.50), and the 4x800 team of Andre Bailin, Max Rodrigues, Drew Sanford and Brody Tonks placed fourth (8:50.81).
MSTCA Coaches Meet (Boys)
Area placers
300: 1. Michael Sanchez (A) 35.86; 600: 7. Jalen Wise (N) 1:27.69; 1,000: 4. Ethan Downs (N) 2:37.08; Mile: 3. Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:27.67; 55 hurdles: 1. Ean Hynes (N) 7.84; 4x200: 5. Ryan Miles, Ean Hynes, James Forrest-Hay, Will Acquaviva (Newburyport) 1:35.89; 4x800: 3. Duchesne, Aimon Fadil, Downs, Wise (Newburyport) 8:50.78, 4. Andre Bailin, Max Rodriguez, Brody Tonks, Drew Sanford (Amesbury) 8:50.81; 4x400: 1. Jackson Wetherell, Michael Sanchez, Max Sanchez, Zach Rome (Amesbury) 3:30.37; SP: 2. Aiden Donovan (A) 47-0.50
MSTCA Coaches Meet (Girls)
Area placers
2-Mile: 4. Abby Kelly (N) 11:43.75; 4x800: 1. Blake Parker, Violet Moore, Hailey LaRosa, Annabel Murray (Newburyport) 9:48.02; 4x400: 2. Annie Shay, Morgan Felts, Reese Bromby, Devin Stroope (Newburyport) 4:11.40
