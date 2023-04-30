BYFIELD -- We're not even 10 games into the 2023 baseball season, and Triton has already experienced the full rainbow of emotions.
There was the scorching hot four-game winning streak to start the year, where the Vikings could seemingly do no wrong and beat opponents by a combined score of 39-5.
But what followed was a week-plus of heartbreaks and bad breaks.
Triton would lose its next three games, all by just one run. What more, the Vikings had to watch as both North Reading and Hamilton-Wenham walked off on them in extra innings. There was a momentary stop in the downward trend when the Vikings beat Rockport last Thursday, but the team was still in search of that signature victory to really get the wheels back on track.
Well, that's exactly what it got.
It was a mistake-filled Saturday morning for both teams, but Triton made less of them and got a complete-game performance from Griffin Dupuis to beat rival Newburyport, 7-5, at Eiras Park. Dupuis struck out five over his seven innings of work, and delivered a critical RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth that scored Connor Rumph and gave the Vikings a two-run cushion.
"This is a huge momentum shift," said Dupuis. "After dropping three straight games by one run, coming in here and winning by two against Newburyport and defending our home field is great."
All told, it was a gritty win for the Vikings (6-3).
Led by Harvard-bound ace Owen Tahnk, Newburyport (7-5) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning. A pair of errors allowed the inning to continue much longer than it should -- and ultimately made all five runs unearned -- but the Clippers made the Vikings pay for their miscues. All happening with two outs, Max Puleo got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and both Tahnk and Jackson DeVivo ripped two-run singles.
With Tahnk (6 IP, 1 ER, 13 Ks) cruising on the mound, things looked bleak for the home team.
But the Vikings kept chipping away -- and got plenty of help off Newburyport miscues.
"It's always a big game between these two," said first-year Triton coach Kyle Priest. "I mean, I haven't been a part of it yet, so I don't really fully understand it. But you could feel something different today, especially coming off the past week-and-a-half where we've had some tough breaks. Griffin came out and just kept us in it the whole way."
Triton responded with four runs in the fourth to make it a 5-4 game. Jack Lindholm crushed one of his three doubles on the day to score Josh Penney, a Nick Bonasera routine grounder went under the glove of the first basemen for an error and scored two, and another throwing error plated the fourth and final run of the frame.
Then in the fifth, the Vikings took a 6-5 lead off another Newburyport throwing error. Penney drew a one-out walk followed by a Lindholm double to make it second-and-third, and another routine grounder was thrown away allowing both runs to score.
Dupuis then provided the insurance in the sixth, and took care of business to close out what he started.
"After that one inning where they scored five, I felt like I was commanding my pitches well," said Dupuis. "I was commanding my fastball on the outer half, the ump liked the outer half pitches, so just had to live there and get weak ground balls. The infield made all the plays, the outfield made all the plays, so it was nice."
The other star of the day was certainly Lindholm, who went 3-for-3 with three long doubles that went over the head of the outfielders.
"We've been waiting for it from him," said Priest. "He's a great kid for us. He keeps everyone up, he keeps everyone in it. He's had some tough luck even though he's hit the ball hard recently, so it was nice to see him have a big day today."
Triton 7, Newburyport 5
Newburyport (5): Jack Sullivan ss 3-1-1, Connor Stick 2b 4-0-1, Max Puleo dh 3-1-0, Owen Tahnk p 3-0-1, Steve Lawton pr 0-1-0, Jackson DeVivo cf 2-0-1, Charlie Forrest 1b 3-0-2, Will Walsh rf 2-1-0, Eli Suchecki lf 3-1-0, Ben Cook c 2-0-0, Ben Perron pr 0-0-0, Parker Cowles 3b 0-0-0. Totals 25-5-6
Triton (7): Cole Piaseczynski rf 4-0-1, Connor Rumph ss 3-1-2, Andrew Johnson c 4-0-0, Tyler Egan 1b 4-0-1, Griffin Dupuis p 4-0-1, Tim Hussey pr 0-1-0, Josh Penney 3b 1-2-0, Jack Lindholm cf 3-2-3, Nick Bonasera 2b 3-1-0, Jakob Lennon lf 3-0-0. Totals 29-7-8
RBI: T — Bonasera 2, Lindholm, Dupuis; N — Tahnk 2, DeVivo 2, Puleo
WP: Dupuis; LP: Tahnk
Newburyport (7-3): 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 — 5
Triton (6-3): 0 0 0 4 2 1 0 — 7
