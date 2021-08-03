NEWBURYPORT — He didn’t know it at the time, but Ashby’s Chris Alfond was a second away from making Yankee Homecoming history.
A graduate student at UMass Lowell, Alfond cruised to victory in the 5k with a blazing time of 14:38 — good for a 4:42-mile pace.
How good is that, you ask?
It was one second shy of tying Matthew Ely’s 5k time of 14:37 ran in 1999, which still stands as the Yankee Homecoming 5k record.
“I actually timed out the race with the timing company,” said Alfond. “And then I heard (Ruben Sança) was going for the 5k record, so I figured I’d show up and maybe we could do it together. It was a good time out there.
“It was really cool. I had been here a lot and always wanted to run this race. So it was cool seeing all of those people out there cheering you on. I brought a bunch of my (UMass Lowell) teammates with me so we had a good time together. The energy out there was crazy!”
Alfond beat out Salisbury’s Sança, who placed second in 15:19.
Sança was the three-time defending Yankee Homecoming champion in the 10-mile race — which was not held this year due to logistical reasons — and was certainly one of the favorites. He had been feeling under the weather for the past week, but still came out and put on a good showing in his hometown road race.
“My chest is still kind of hurting,” said Sança. “I could still feel it a lot during the race. I tried to go with the top guys, but I couldn’t go after a mile and a half, so I was just trying to hold on.
“But it was nice to be back. There were a lot of people cheering, which was fun, so it was definitely a great time.”
Other top local finishers were Newburyport’s Steve Dowsett in eighth (15:58), Newbury’s Bryon Popp in 12th (16:45), Byfield’s Trevor Scopelites in 13th (16:51) and Groveland’s Will Coppola in 14th (16:57)
Suda takes 3rd crown
Betsy Suda is no stranger to the Yankee Homecoming winner’s circle.
She was the female winner in the 5k in both 2009 and 2010, and Tuesday night she was back on her home turf to take home the triple crown.
Suda, who graduated from Newburyport High in 1999, was the first female finisher in 18:52 — 38th overall — claiming her third Homecoming title and first in 11 years. The race is a staple for Suda, who has run in it every year since she was 13 years old.
“This was my first road race ever!” said Suda. “It was so much fun to be back out here. This is always such a fun race to be a part of.”
Lowell’s Olivia Sheffield was the second female finisher in 19:12, while Newburyport’s Meagan King was right behind her in 19:14.
