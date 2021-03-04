Brutal March schedule of games could determine Bruins' fate 

BOSTON — Zdeno Chara was back at TD Garden, wearing a uniform that wasn’t black and gold and sitting on a bench that didn’t belong to the home tenants for the first time in a decade-and-a-half.
When a 6-foot-9, 255-pound behemoth who served as your team’s captain for 14 consecutive seasons comes back for the first time, it’s (literally) big news.
But of more pressing matters to the Boston Bruins, who hosted Chara and his new employers, the Washington Capitals Wednesday night, is the breakneck pace they’re about to embark on between now and April Fools’ Day.
This contest marked the first of 15 games the Bruins will play between now and March 30, getting the last day of the month off as a respite. That’s more than a game every other night, barely time to take your skates off, dry out your gloves, head home for a few hours’ sleep before kissing the wife and kids goodbye and heading back to the rink to do it all ... over ... again.
A .536 percentage would be half-decent if you were shooting for, say, a wild card berth in Major League Baseball. But playing NHL games 53.6% of the days in any given month seems aggressive even in the unusual times we find ourselves in.
Aside from a trio of tilts against the Sabres, there aren’t any sad sacks in the mix — the Red Wings, Senators, or other of the usual fodder that the Bruins can usually fatten up their points total against. Their other dozen contests this month will all be slugfests: another home game with Washington; three Causeway dates with scrappy New Jersey; three additional showdowns with an Islanders team that seems to have their number; and two apiece with the Rangers and Penguins.
The only East squad Boston won’t see this month is Philadelphia — who they’ll line up against three times in a span of six days in early April.
The bit of silver lining for these March battles is that two-thirds of them will take place on 100 Legends Way. With fans due back in the building for the March 23 game against the Islanders, that should give the Bruins an extra boost.
By getting off to another strong start — the Bruins were 12-5-2 heading into Wednesday’s contest — they sat only two points behind the Capitals atop the East Division standings with two games in hand. That cushion will help as this month unfolds and the grind really kicks into high gear.
With the inevitable injuries, ailments and he-can’t-go-tonight scenarios bound to crop up, expect to see names like Greg McKegg, Steven Kampfer, Anders Bjork, Urho Vaakinainen and Karson Kuhlman in the lineup at various junctures.
Newly acquired defenseman Jarred Tinordi will probably see a regular shift on the back end while guys like Kevan Miller and Jeremy Lauzon remain on the mend. Jack Studnicka, who was slotted in at center last night (his natural position) could remain there as opposed to on the wing. Ondrej Kase may finally work his way back into the lineup up front.
And who’s to say that 23-year-old Callum Booth, currently the team’s third goaltender, doesn’t make his NHL debut at some point this month? With a 33-year-old starter in Tuukka Rask and his backup, Jaroslav Halak, being two years older, might it not be wise to see what Booth can do, even if it’s just the third period of a particular outing? Circumstances will dictate that, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.
This killer stretch could also dictate how soon Don Sweeney may, or may not, find a willing trade partner in an attempt to bolster his squad prior to the league’s April 12 deadline to do so. Today’s needs — a healthy defense on the left side, more production from confounding winger Jake DeBrusk, etc. — could be very different two or three weeks from now, and Sweeney will need to be ready to pull the trigger if the right deal comes along.
The Bruins come into March like a lion. Whether or not they’ll still be roaring when this hellish schedule of a month wraps up will be determined in four weeks’ time.
