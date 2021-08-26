Cora saying right things, but protracted slumps are becoming a concerning pattern

BOSTON — When Alex Cora first took over as Red Sox manager in 2018, it seemed like he could do no wrong. He always knew which buttons to press and his team responded by dominating from start to finish en route to a World Series title.
Then in 2019, things started to change. The Red Sox lacked energy and urgency, and once things went bad they couldn’t seem to rediscover that next gear.
Since returning for his second stint with Boston, we’ve watched that same arc play out again over a single season.
The Red Sox second half slump has been disconcerting not just because they’ve played so poorly for so long, but because they keep making the same Little League mistakes over and over. Defensive miscues, bad baserunning, mental lapses, uncompetitive at bats, these things happen over a 162-game season, but good teams learn from their mistakes and lately it seems like the Red Sox either can’t or won’t.
“Obviously for me it’s very frustrating to see a team that I manage be sloppy fundamentally,” Cora said after Wednesday night’s loss. “That’s my biggest battle because I do believe the talent is here.”
Cora has enjoyed remarkable success in his first three seasons as a big league manager, but his biggest shortcoming so far has been his inability to course correct once his teams fall into a prolonged slump.
It’s one thing to make decisions and adjustments when things are going well, but it’s another when you’re facing adversity and the vibes around the clubhouse suddenly aren’t so good.
So what should Cora be doing? To his credit, he has said all of the right things in public. After Boston’s particularly bad recent performances Cora hasn’t shied away from using words like “embarrassing” and “unacceptable,” and he has repeatedly held himself and his coaching staff accountable as the miscues have piled up.
“Sometimes it doesn’t feel like we’re doing enough coaching-wise, because it just keeps happening,” Cora said Wednesday. “Those things you can control. Know the outs. Run out of the box. It’s one of those where we need to — at this stage, it’s tough to watch, right? It’s not acceptable but it keeps happening. As a staff we have to keep pushing, we can’t give up.”
One thing Cora has not done is rip his players in public, and he makes a point not to embarrass them. He said this week there are a lot of things that happen behind the scenes people don’t know, and there have been numerous times he’s sat players for one reason or another without the real reason getting out.
His preferred approach?
“You’ve got to keep preaching and talking to them and show them the good plays and the bad plays and keep talking baseball,” Cora said prior to Thursday’s game. “That’s the only way you can do it.”
It’s a sensible philosophy, one the players no doubt appreciate, but for whatever reason the message doesn’t seem to be getting through.
Cora is obviously a good manager — no one worth taking seriously is suggesting otherwise — but one thing the sport’s greats have all figured out is how to navigate the tough stretches to ensure a bad week doesn’t snowball into a bad month, or something even worse.
We’ve now seen that happen on Cora’s watch twice, and this latest stretch may well cost the team a playoff spot after 85 days spent in first place. It’s on Cora to figure out how to put a stop to it before it’s too late.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
