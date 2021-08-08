Even after brutal road trip, Red Sox still control destiny

When the Red Sox left Fenway Park on July 29, everything was right there for the taking.
Boston was 63-41, led Tampa Bay by 1.5 games and had a chance to add onto that lead with a big road series at Tropicana Field. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were well in the rearview mirror, and the next day hopes were high for a potential blockbuster at the MLB Trade Deadline.
Oh how quickly things have changed.
Since hitting the road, the Red Sox have seen their season take a nosedive. The team finished the trip 2-8, losing seven of the first eight before dropping Sunday’s finale in excruciating fashion. The Sox were swept by the Rays and fell out of first place, and while Boston struggled the Yankees and Blue Jays both caught fire and all but closed the gap between them.
Now, as Boston returns home, the Red Sox find themselves four games behind the Rays in the standings with the Yankees breathing down their necks. Yet bad as things have been, everything is still right there for the taking.
This week Boston welcomes Tampa Bay to Fenway Park for what could be the most important series of the year. If the Red Sox play well they could get right back in the AL East hunt, but if not they could fall out of the division race altogether.
It’s not an exaggeration to say this week could make or break the Sox season.
Consider how things might play out. If the Red Sox win at least two out of three against the Rays they’ll be in good shape in the divisional race with the lowly Baltimore Orioles coming to town next. The Red Sox haven’t seen the Orioles since early May, and joining them for the weekend set will be ace Chris Sale, who Alex Cora confirmed will make his first big league start in two years on Saturday.
“It’s been a rough couple of weeks, particularly since the All-Star break, but we have a good team,” Red Sox closer Matt Barnes said Sunday. “Stretches like these happen, obviously we’ve got to cut it short and try not to let this thing last any longer, but there is still plenty of time.
“If we go out and rattle off five of six on this homestand or whatever, the script is completely flipped,” Barnes added later.
How about if things don’t go well? What if the Rays beat up the Red Sox again and take a decisive lead in the AL East? Getting Sale back will be huge, but by then Boston will be going on two weeks of uninspired baseball. The bad vibes that have permeated the club throughout the road trip will have only gotten worse, and it will be hard not to wonder if the Red Sox have what it takes to even hang on to a Wild Card spot.
That road trip to the Bronx in mid-August will suddenly take on a much more urgent tone.
Either way there is still a lot of baseball to be played, and the Red Sox still have the opportunity to write their own story.
Whether that story has a happy ending or not remains to be seen, but this upcoming stretch — not the past week’s debacle — will ultimately be the one to define the Red Sox season.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.