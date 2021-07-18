Five (bad) thoughts on USA hoops

I have five thoughts about the USA men’s basketball team.
And none of them are complimentary.
Simply calling it a “national embarrassment” doesn’t cover it.
My one good thought is that Kevin Durant's place on the team should be applauded. He's had a tough few years and could use the mental time off, like most of the NBA's top 15 players are getting.
But back to the negative feelings, of which I have five:
1. EARLY LOSSES LEGENDARY
I asked a local basketball guru about the two exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. I thought Nigeria, ranked 22nd heading to Tokyo, was by far worse, but you’d figure after being beaten by Nigeria that the USA would come back with a vengeance against Australia, the No. 3 ranked team in Tokyo.
Nope.
Australia was better, destroying Nigeria (108-69) a few days later. But the point is that the USA, despite having one of the top five players in the world in Kevin Durant, which should be enough, looks very pedestrian on both sides of the ball.
Team USA’s reboot with Australia never happened because of COVID issues, but it doesn’t matter. What is done, an embarrassing loss to the Aussies, is going to take time to overcome. Unless a gold medal is at the end of the rainbow, of course.
2. COLLEGE GUYS OVER PROS
The USA women’s hoop team went the college route, but due more to the fact that the best women in the world are in the throes of the WNBA season, playing through mid-September.
Well, USA Basketball blew it when it became apparent that the Dream Team-ish dudes, as in LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, etc. were opting out. The Olympics are a big bother.
The college kids probably would’ve lost, but would've been much more enjoyable to follow. And the fact they could’ve played together for a month, before the Olympics, would’ve been huge. The first complaint from an NBA player about Olympic accommodations – dorm life – will be one too many.
3. ‘POP' PAST HIS PRIME?
USA men’s coach Gregg Popovich will retire as one of the game’s all-time great coaches, a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, etc., etc. But his early work with this team and his handling of criticism makes me wonder if this gig is too big for him. I respect the fact that he did his due diligence as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski, but this gig calls for old ‘Pop,’ the dude who ran a tight ship in competing for championships every year in San Antonio.
That hasn’t been the case. His Spurs teams are done as contenders. It’s not his fault USA Basketball is getting a bevy of second rate “all-stars.” But isn’t the NBA flooded with talent to beat the likes of Nigeria and Australia?
His support for black players and coaches has been admirable. But his political taunts have not been. His snapping at a writer last week was as embarrassing as the losses, and he took zero culpability in the bad play.
4. TATUM UNDER MICROSCOPE
Celtics star Jayson Tatum is a legit NBA All-Star, though he wasn’t voted on any of the All-NBA’s three teams (top 15 players). So you would figure, being upset, he would show the writers (whom he blamed) what a top 10 or even a top 5 player is. Nope.
Instead, he’s the third-leading scorer (11.5 ppg), behind two NBA superstars Damian Lillard (18.0) and Kevin Durant (17.0). He has no offensive rebounds and no steals. This is a small sample size – two games – but this is an important Olympics for him. I’d assume his game picks up, but being the third-best player is nothing to be proud about.
5. COULD USA FINISH OUT OF MEDAL?
Yes.
This USA men’s team is in rough shape, in a lot of ways. True, they haven’t been together as much as most of the top 10 teams at the Olympics will have been. but losing two long-range shooters – Bradley Beal and, to a lesser extent, Kevin Love – due to COVID protocols and replacing them with, get this, JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson, makes you wonder how low down the totem pole the NBA has gone to find players.
McGee and Johnson are not noted shooters, which is important in the international game. The teams ranked second through seventh behind USA – Spain, Australia, Argentina, Serbia, Greece, France and Lithuania – all might actually be better. I'm serious. This is going to be interesting to watch.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
