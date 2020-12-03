If Chargers job opens, it'd be best one

Josh McDaniels’ radar should be up. Especially this Sunday in one of the most beautiful new stadiums in the world in Los Angeles.
The New England Patriots offensive coordinator will be among several fellas up for promotions as NFL head coaches in 2021.
And folks, there are going to be a lot of them and, you know what, some pretty good ones.
If my guess is correct, more than 25 percent of the league will be changing their head coach, possibly more.
My list of openings, without doubt, are:
New York Jets, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.
The maybes are:
Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.
The remote possibilities:
Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers.
The last one, the Chargers, which hosts the Patriots on Sunday, is an interesting one.
Head coach Anthony Lynn was on the fast track to greatness, which was even sweeter because he is black.
But then something happened on Jan. 13, 2019.
His team was embarrassed against the New England Patriots. Lynn and his team arrived at Gillette Stadium as a darling team, overcoming a 1-2 start to finish with 12 wins in their next 14 games.
They came to Foxborough as a legitimate Super Bowl team. By halftime, Lynn and his team were a mess, as the Patriots led 35-7.
The Chargers never adjusted defensively, until it was too late, using safeties instead of linebackers. Sony Michel had 105 yards rushing and three TDs in the first half while Tom Brady threw for 233 yards.
The Patriots eventually won the game, 41-28, and then beat Kansas City in overtime in the AFC title before taking Super Bowl No. 6 against the Rams.
The Chargers were 5-11 last year, not the kind of rebound year you’d expect after the 12-4 season in 2018, and are 3-8 in 2020, with wins over Cincinnati, Jacksonville and the N.Y. Jets.
Yup, the Chargers have been bad.
Or have they?
In fact, individually, they’ve been pretty darn good starting with their rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who has “Franchise QB” written all over him. I’d argue this guy scares me the most, out of any young QB in the league not named Patrick Mahomes.
Another up-and-comer, defensive end Joey Bosa is coming off a three-sack, nine-tackle game against the Bills.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen (85 rec., 875 yards, 7 TDs) and tight end Hunter Henry (48 rec., 502 yards, 3 TDs) are elite and very good, respectively compared to their position rooms around the league.
What would McDaniels do with this offensive group?
Lynn appeared to be an up-and-comer not too long ago. But the Chargers don’t appear to be getting better.
They play the Patriots, Falcons, Raiders, Broncos and Chiefs. Don’t they have to win at least three of those games, showing progress toward 2021?
There are going to be some good jobs with some good, young quarterbacks in the stable. If the Chargers don’t turn this around quickly, one of them could be in Los Angeles.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
