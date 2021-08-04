No need to panic, Red Sox have survived stretches like this before

Nobody knows how to panic like Boston sports fans.
When the going gets tough, the talk radio callers and message board commenters start losing their minds, and before you know it people are convincing themselves everyone has to go.
We’ve officially reached that point here now that the 2021 Red Sox, who have vastly exceeded their middling preseason expectations, have run into their first real adversity of the season.
Entering Wednesday, the team had lost a season-worst five games in a row, got swept by top divisional rival Tampa Bay and fell out of first place. The fan angst has been heightened by the perception that Boston didn’t do enough at the trade deadline, making incremental moves while every other contender was dropping bombshells across the sport.
It doesn’t look good, but everyone, relax. Put the panic button away. This season is far from over.
Baseball is a long slog, and other than the 2018 World Series champions, every good Red Sox team over the past two decades has run into a stretch like this along the way.
Before the 2004 Red Sox became one of the greatest stories in baseball history, they were a sluggish 14-12 in July. They had a stretch from July 15 to Aug. 6 where they went 10-11, and oh by the way, that team also had a pretty controversial trade deadline, moving team legend Nomar Garciaparra for what seemed at the time like incremental parts.
Things didn’t exactly seem bright and sunny then.
Remember the 2007 World Series championship team, who pretty much went wire to wire to win Boston’s first AL East title in 12 years? You probably remember that being one of the best teams in franchise history, but what you might not remember is that group also lost five out of six games in mid-September and almost coughed up the division after leading by 11.5 games at one point.
How about 2013? That team didn’t have any losing streaks longer than three games, but it did go 3-6 in a nine game stretch between July 13 and July 26 to go from 3.5 up to 0.5 back. They responded by winning five of six to retake first, including back to back walk-off wins July 31 and Aug. 1.
The obvious counterpoint here is 2011. That “greatest team ever” was famously on pace for 100 wins when everything fell apart in September and the Red Sox missed the playoffs on the last night of the season.
Ask yourself, honestly, is this year’s team anything like 2011?
That team was soft as butter. This year’s team leads the majors in comeback wins (33) and barely a week ago flipped a near no-hit loss into a crushing victory over the Yankees. This year’s team may not have 2011’s talent, but they’ve more than proven to have infinitely more fight.
The point is all teams face adversity, and what really matters is how a team responds. We still haven’t even seen the 2021 Red Sox at full strength, so can we really draw any conclusions for October without at least waiting to see what happens when Chris Sale and Kyle Schwarber are on board?
Yes, the Red Sox starting rotation had posted two quality starts in its last 23 games entering Wednesday. That’s bad.
Yes, the Red Sox lineup had gone 4 for 22 with runners in scoring position while leaving 34 men on base over their last four games. And yes, the offense had averaged 3.5 runs per game in the 12 games since the start of the last homestand. That’s also bad.
But that’s baseball, and this team has shown us enough over the last four months that we shouldn’t just assume the bottom is going to fall out.
And if they get Schwarber and Sale back in mid-August and still stink? Ok, then it’ll be time to panic.
