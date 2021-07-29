Olympic Roundup: Djokovic cruises into tennis medal round

Novak Djokovic is into the medal rounds of the Olympic tennis tournament.
The top-ranked Serb rolled past home favorite Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-2, 6-0 to reach the semifinals and extend his bid for a Golden Slam.
Steffi Graf in 1988 is the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.
Djokovic has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year and needs the Tokyo Games title and the U.S. Open trophy to complete the Golden Slam.
Djokovic’s semifinal opponent will be either Alexander Zverev of Germany or Jeremy Chardy of France.
Djokovic was to play again later with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic against the German pair of Laura Siegemund and Kevin Krawietz in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.
U.S. women’s volleyball reach quarters
The U.S. women’s volleyball team won its third straight match at the Olympics and is assured of a spot in the quarterfinals.
The Americans beat Turkey 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12 in their third pool play match to join Italy at 3-0 in Pool B.
The United States is seeking its first gold medal in the sport and is off to a good start in Tokyo with wins over Argentina, defending champion China and Turkey.
Italy, Serbia and Brazil have also clinched spots in the quarters with the other four spots still to be determined.
China takes table tennis
Chen Meng won the women’s singles table tennis title at the Olympics by beating Chinese teammate Sun Yingsha 4-2 in the final.
The victory is a return to winning form for China after a surprising loss in mixed doubles to a Japanese team in the gold medal match. Chinese women have won every Olympic gold medal in singles.
Sun took the first game 11-9 but the top-ranked Chen won the next two 11-6 and 11-4. Sun dominated the fourth game 11-5 with Chen running away in the fifth 11-4.
Chen finally won 11-9 in the final game and immediately went to hug her coach before both players posed with the Chinese flag and their paddles.
Mima Ito of Japan won the bronze medal by beating Yu Mengyu of Singapore.
History made
Australia’s Jessica Fox has made Olympic history at the Tokyo Games as the first gold medalist in women’s canoe slalom.
Fox made the last run of the final and crushed it, beating rival and silver-medalist Mallory Franklin of Britain with a winning run of 105.04 seconds through the rapids of of the Kasai Canoe Slalom Center.
It was a clean run without the mistakes and penalty seconds that prevented her from winning gold in the kayak slalom two days earlier, when she won bronze.
The women’s canoe slalom is one of 18 new events introduced to the Olympics this year in a push for gender equity. It replaced the men’s double canoe slalom.
Andrea Herzog of Germany took bronze.
