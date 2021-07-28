Olympic Roundup U.S. women take gold in 3-on-3 hoops

The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young won the first women’s gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball.
Plum scored all five of her points early to help the Americans take the lead and they held on for an 18-15 win over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.
Plum led all scorers in this tournament. She finished with 55 points over the course of the five-day event in which the U.S. played nine games and only lost one.
China beat France 16-14 for the bronze medal and Serbia defeated Belgium 21-10 in the men’s third-place game.
Ledecky wins gold
Katie Ledecky has finally collected her first gold medal of the Tokyo Games.
Ledecky has won the 1,500-meter freestyle, which made its Olympic debut for women this year. That helped the American star make up for what has so far been the worst showing of her Olympic career.
About an hour after finishing fifth in the 200-meter freestyle, Ledecky held off teammate Erica Sullivan to win the metric mile in 15 minutes, 37.34 seconds.
Sullivan claimed the silver in 15:41.41, while Germany’s Sarah Kohler grabbed the bronze in 15:42.91.
Gold for Japanese teen
Japanese teenager Daiki Hashimoto won a gold medal in men’s all-around.
The 19-year-old Hashimoto used a thrilling high bar routine during the final rotation to edge Xiao Ruoteng of China and reigning world champion Nikita Nagornyy.
Hashimoto’s all-around total of 88.465 points included a 14.933 on high bar. That was good enough for him to surge past Xiao and into the top spot. The gold is the third straight Olympic title for the Japanese gymnast. Kohei Uchimura won in 2012 and 2016.
The win was also a bit of redemption for Hashimoto. He thought his high bar set during the team final lifted Japan to gold but Nagornyy’s rock-solid floor exercise did just enough to give the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee the title.
Weightlifting world record
Shi Zhiyong of China set a world record and won his second gold medal in weightlifting in the men’s 73-kilogram category.
Shi lifted 166 kilograms in the snatch and 198 in the clean and jerk for a total 364kg. That was one kilogram more than his previous record.
Julio Mayora of Venezuela took silver and Rahmat Erwin Abdullah of Indonesia took bronze.
Shi won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games in what was then the 69kg category before the classes were reorganized.
Judo finals
Lasha Bekauri of Georgia won an Olympic gold medal in judo in the 90-kilogram middleweight division by beating Eduard Trippel of Germany in the final.
The 21-year-old Bekauri capped his impressive rise to judo’s elite levels with a waza ari on Trippel early in the final bout at the Budokan. He held on to win the fourth-ever gold medal in judo for Georgia.
Japan failed to win a gold medal in a men’s weight category for the first time in Tokyo when Krisztián Tóth of Hungary knocked off Shoichiro Mukai by ippon 2:55 into golden score during their round of 16 bout. The powerhouse Japanese team had won the first four men’s gold medals in Tokyo.
Trippel beat Tóth in the quarterfinals and went on to secure his first Olympic medal. Tóth and Davlat Bobonov of Uzbekistan won bronze.
