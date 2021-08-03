Olympic Roundup: Women's semifinals set in beach volleyball

The women’s semifinals are set in beach volleyball after a pair of upsets.
Latvia and Australia advanced to the final four at the Shiokaze Park venue after they both beat favored teams from Canada. The United States and Switzerland won in the morning session and will meet in the first match on Thursday.
Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy of Australia beat top-seeded Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes 21-15, 19-21, 15-12. Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia eliminated Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson 21-13, 18-21, 15-11.
It would be the first-ever women’s beach volleyball medal for either Switzerland or Latvia and just the second for any European country. Germany won gold in Rio de Janeiro.
Earlier in the day, April Ross and partner Alix Klineman ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany to advance to the semifinals. Ross, who has a silver medal from London and a bronze from Rio, is the last woman remaining who has reached the podium at a previous Summer Games.
They beat Ludwig and her new partner Maggie Kozuch 21-19, 21-19.
Ross and Klineman are the U.S.’s last hopes for a beach volleyball medal in Tokyo.
World-record holder wins pole vault
Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic gold medal in the pole vault.
The 21-year-old Duplantis clinched victory at the Tokyo Games with a height of 6.02 meters (19.75 feet) and then raised the bar to 6.19 meters in a bid to break his own world record.
Duplantis missed all three times when he tried to improve on the world record mark of 6.18 meters he set in Glasgow last year.
Christopher Nilsen of the United States took silver with a personal best of 5.97 meters. Thiago Braz of Brazil won bronze at 5.87 meters.
Thompson-Herah too fast
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica completed her second straight Olympic sprint sweep, finishing the 200 meters in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.
Thompson-Herah topped surprise second-place finisher Christine Mboma of Namibia by .48, while American Gabby Thomas took bronze.
This was a star-studded final, defined as much by who didn’t finish on the podium as who did.
Thompson’s Jamaican teammate, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, finished fourth and Shaune Miller-Uibo, who focused on the 200 instead of defending her title in the 400, came in last. Miller-Uibo is still in the mix for the 400, after finishing first in a preliminary heat earlier Tuesday.
Thompson-Herah joins another Jamaican, Veronica Campbell-Brown, and Barbel Wookel of the former East Germany as the third back-to-back champion in the 200.
Thompson-Herah’s time is topped only by Florence Griffith Joyner’s run of 21.34 at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.
