Red Sox blow five-run lead to Blue Jays, finish road trip 2-8

Just when it looked like the Red Sox had turned the corner and were going to finish this terrible road trip on a high note, the Toronto Blue Jays rallied and handed Boston a stunning 9-8 defeat. With the loss, the Red Sox finish the road trip 2-8 and are now four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings.
1. UConn on UConn crime
Leading 7-2 in the fourth inning and 8-4 heading into the seventh, the Red Sox bullpen gave the game away. First, Toronto scored twice in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Marcus Semien and an RBI single by Teoscar Hernández, and in the top of the eighth George Springer hit a 442-foot three-run bomb off former UConn teammate Matt Barnes to put Toronto ahead 9-8.
2. Offense explodes
The late defeat was particularly excruciating given that the Red Sox offense finally got going after an ice cold week. Boston tagged the Blue Jays for eight runs on 16 hits, including seven runs off starter Hyun Jin Ryu. The team went 6 for 15 with runners in scoring position, including a 3 for 4 mark by Kevin Plawecki, but the Red Sox did also leave 10 runners on base, which proved costly in the end.
3. Martinez gets going
In addition to Plawecki’s terrific 3 for 4 showing, J.D. Martinez also returned to the lineup after testing negative for COVID-19 and had a brilliant day. Martinez went 4 for 5 with three RBI, two runs scored and two doubles, and his two-run single in the fourth gave Boston a 6-2 lead and was the kind of clutch breakthrough the Red Sox haven’t gotten much of in recent weeks.
4. Sale to return Saturday
Almost two years to the day since his last big league start, Chris Sale will make his long awaited return from Tommy John surgery in Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Over five rehab starts Sale pitched 20 innings with 35 strikeouts and posted a 1.35 ERA.
5. Schwarber suffers setback
Newly acquired slugger Kyle Schwarber has suffered a setback with left groin tightness as he recovers from a right hamstring strain, Alex Cora confirmed on Sunday. The news was first reported by Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
Schwarber has been on the injured list since July 2 and was expected back within two to three weeks from the time he was acquired at the trade deadline, and according to McCaffrey the issue isn’t expected to delay his return. Cora described the issue as “nothing serious” and said the team will keep an eye on the matter the next few days.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
