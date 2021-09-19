Red Sox fight back to complete sweep of Orioles

BOSTON — The Baltimore Orioles may be the worst team in baseball, but they didn't go down without a fight on Sunday.
The Orioles tagged the Red Sox for 10 hits, had runners reach base in every inning except the ninth, shut down Boston's bats for a three-inning stretch mid-game and came from behind in the seventh to briefly take a one-run lead.
But needing every win with a playoff berth on the line, the Red Sox weren't going to let one against the Orioles of all teams slip away.
Boston responded after Baltimore's rally with a big comeback of its own to complete the sweep, scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh en route to a 8-6 win. The Red Sox have now won five in a row, lead Toronto by a game for the first AL Wild Card spot and are 2.5 games up on the Yankees.
"We control our own destiny," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "We have been playing really good baseball in tight games, and if we continue to do that we'll be in good shape."
The Red Sox jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, scoring three times in the first and another in the second, but from that point Baltimore started punching back.
The Orioles made life difficult for starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, tagging him for seven hits and three runs over five innings. Eovaldi's stuff was excellent – he recorded eight strikeouts while drawing 16 whiffs – but he faced constant traffic and gave up the three runs in the third on an RBI double by Anthony Santander and a two-run single by Austin Hays.
J.D. Martinez gave the Red Sox some insurance with a solo shot in the third, but from there the Orioles recorded 12 straight outs to keep within striking distance. Then in the top of the seventh Boston allowed three straight walks and the Orioles pounced, with Trey Mancini clearing the bases with a three-run double to take a 6-5 lead.
Boston immediately came back in the bottom of the inning, however, after Jose Iglesias doubled, Kiké Hernández tied the game with a base hit that bounced off the second base bag into the outfield, Hunter Renfroe gave Boston the lead with an RBI double and Rafael Devers added an RBI single for good measure. Hansel Robles and Garrett Richards would shut the door in the eighth and ninth to wrap up the win.
The Red Sox will now have Monday off before welcoming the New York Mets for a two-game series at Fenway Park starting Tuesday.
Whitlock update
Red Sox rookie Garrett Whitlock, arguably the team's top relief pitcher this season, left the game in the seventh with right pectoral tightness after an inning and one batter of work. Cora said afterwards that they won't know more about his condition until he can be evaluated further on Monday.
