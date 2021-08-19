Yankees sweep punctuates wretched Red Sox stretch, but road gets easier

NEW YORK — The bats have gone cold, the pitching hasn’t gotten the job done, and after a nightmarish two days in the Bronx, the Red Sox go home officially on the wrong side of the playoff bubble.
Boston lost Wednesday’s series finale 5-2 to the Yankees, managing just two hits through the first eight innings before another late rally came up short. It’s now been over a month and a half since the Red Sox first fell into their slump, and that epic first half feels like a long time ago.
Back on July 1, when the Red Sox surpassed the season’s halfway point, the team stood at 51-31, good for the major league lead in wins and tied with the San Francisco Giants for the best record in baseball.
Since then? They’ve gone 18-22 and are now a game back of the Yankees, who at one point trailed the Red Sox by as many as 10.5 games.
How did this happen? A lot has gone wrong and just about everyone has their share of the blame. But one factor at play is that Boston has faced an unrelentingly difficult schedule throughout this recent stretch.
Since July 2, when Boston opened its three-game series against the Oakland Athletics, the Red Sox have played 32 of 41 games against teams with winning records. They went 13-19 in those games, culminating with this week’s excruciating three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium.
That obviously doesn’t speak well of Boston’s ability to compete with the best come October, but right now the Red Sox need to focus on actually making the playoffs before worrying about what happens once they get there.
And the good news for Boston is that the road gets a lot smoother from here.
Going forward only 17 of Boston’s last 40 games are against teams with winning records. The Red Sox will play nine straight against losing teams starting on Friday against Texas, and 11 of the team’s final 14 games will be against losing teams, including six games against the last-place Baltimore Orioles.
Overall Boston has gotten the job done against teams .500 and below, posting a 26-13 record against the bottom half of the league. If the Red Sox can right the ship against the weaker competition down the stretch, they will have a chance to make up ground in the AL East and Wild Card standings.
And if they can’t? Well then they wouldn’t really deserve to be a playoff team, would they?
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
