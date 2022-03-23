In just its second season as a standalone program, the Newburyport girls hockey team built on the success of last year while qualifying for its first state tournament appearance.
For their efforts, the Clippers (10-8-2) saw three of their own selected to the end-of-season NEC/CAL league All-Star team. Top scorer and eighth grader Olivia Wilson (11 goals, 5 assists) was selected to the 24-person team, as were senior captains Gracie Kelleher (2 goals, 9 assists) and Izzy Kirby (2 goals, 4 assists). With a load of young talent on the roster, led by Wilson, the Clippers will certainly be a team to watch in the league next winter.
Winthrop's Summer Tallent and Beverly's Jamie DuPont were named co-MVPs. Two from league powers Peabody and Winthrop and one each from Shawsheen and Marblehead made up the six-person All-Conference team.
Here is the complete list of league All-Stars:
All-Conference
Marblehead: Elsa Wood, forward; Peabody: Sarah Powers, forward; Jenna DiNapoli, forward; Shawsheen: Laney Mead, defense; Winthrop: Emma Holmes, forward; Julia Holmes, forward;
League All-Stars
Beverly: Kayleigh Crowell, forward; Halle Greenleaf, forward; Sadie Papamecail, defense; Gloucester: Brooke McNiff, defense; Ella Costa, defense; Marblehead: Hannah Tsouvalas, defense; Hadley Wales, forward; Masconomet: Maddie Kenney, forward; Sage Smith, forward; Medford: Keena Swanson, forward; Newburyport: Olivia Wilson, 8th, forward; Gracie Kelleher, Sr., forward; Izzy Kirby, Sr., defense; Peabody: Catie Kampersal, forward; Chloe Gromko, defense; Catherine Sweeney, defense; Hannah Gromko, forward; Audrey Buckley, goalie; Shawsheen: Paige Fuller, forward; Winthrop: Talia Martucci, forward; Mia Martucci, forward; Abby Holmes, defense; Elle English, defense; Mia Norris, forward
Miscellaneous Awards
Coach of the Year: Anthony Martucci, Winthrop.
MVP: Summer Tallent, Winthrop; Jamie DuPont, Bevely.
