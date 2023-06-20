Over the weekend, a dozen local athletes traveled down to the University of Pennsylvania to compete in this year’s New Balance Outdoor Nationals Championship.
And of course there were plenty of highlights.
Many of them came from Newburyport, and more specifically superstar sophomore Devin Stroope. In what was tied for the highest placing out of all of our local athletes, Stroope finished 9th in the javelin out of 38 competitors in the Rising Stars Division with a throw of 109-2.75. She then teamed up with Morgan Felts, Blake Parker and Annabel Murray to break the school record in the 4x400 (4:04.70), in the process placing 27th out of 40 teams.
Hailey LaRosa rounded out the Newburyport highlights on the girls side, as the senior finished 14th in the 2-Mile Rising Stars Division in 11:04.43. For the boys, Ean Hynes took 27th in the 110 hurdles (15.33), and Bradford Duchesne was 39th in the 2-Mile (9:46.31).
But the Clippers also had a pair of middle school athletes make the trip down and compete amongst their middle school peers. Eighth-grader Tyson Stroope placed 14th out of 29 kids in the long jump (18-1.75), and seventh-grader Tyler Lisauskas set a personal record in the 100 hurdles and took 13th (16.70).
Moving on, in what already was a record-breaking season for Amesbury, a handful of superstars decided to add one more to the history books. The 4x400 relay team of Zach Rome, Jackson Wetherell, Max Sanchez and Michael Sanchez broke the school record one last time, placing 23rd in the Rising Stars Division in 3:26.96. Elsewhere for the Redhawks, Aiden Donovan ended his excellent junior season with a throw of 52-1.75 in the shot put to place an impressive ninth.
For Triton, the girls 4x400 relay team of Janet Amasa-Titus, Sophia Lesinski, Arianna Basile and Aleyo Amasa-Titus competed and placed 30th in the Rising Stars Division (4:05:64). On the boy’s side, Parker Burns ended his stellar senior season in standout fashion. The (likely two-time) Daily News All-Star placed 22nd in the triple jump in the Rising Stars Division, posting a leap of 43-7.25.
Lastly, Pentucket had a highlight with recently-graduated senior Will Pessina. The Assumption University commit put in one final high school toss in the discus, posting a throw of 158-4 to finish ninth in the Rising Stars Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.