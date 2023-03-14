Perhaps it was the fact that, for the very first time, the New Balance National championship was being held right here locally in Boston. A new, state-of-the-art New Balance facility right in the heart of the city will do that.
But whatever the case may have been, a handful of Daily News track athletes showed up to represent the area, and they all put on impressive showings to end their indoor seasons in style.
We’ll start, as we have most of the season, with Newburyport’s Ean Hynes.
The senior already proved that he’s one of the best hurdlers in all of New England, but over the weekend he took it one step further. Hynes was competing in the Rising Stars division in the 60-meter hurdles, and impressively took eighth in 8.45. That capped an excellent season for the Clipper captain, but he wasn’t the only Newburyport athlete competing.
For the boys, fellow captain Ethan Downs competed in the 800 and took 51st in the Rising Stars division in 2:06.93.
Moving over to the girls, the duo of Hailey LaRosa and Abby Kelly both ran in the 2-Mile. Kelly was the first Clipper to cross in 45th (11:40.99), and LaRosa wasn’t too far behind in 70th (12:11.29). Sophomore Devin Stroope had a memorable Nationals experience running three races, taking 51st in the 400 (59.98) and 107th in the 200 (26.81) before running on the 4x400 relay team with Annie Shay, Morgan Felts and Reese Bromby that took 23rd (4:08.84). Lastly, the 4x800 relay team of Olivia Gustafson, Violet Moore, Sophia Franco and Lilly Pons placed 21st in 10:03.47.
As expected, the Pentucket girls also had plenty of highlights.
The electric 4x200 relay team of Sydney Trout, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant and Sage Smith ended their season with another great finish, taking 15th in 1:45.40. Smith also broke the school record in the 60-meter dash to take 55th (8.03) and long jumped 16-4.25 to take 28th, while Trout competed in the 60-meter as well and placed 75th (8.11). Elsewhere, Kaylie Dalgar took 44th in the 2-Mile (11:40.80), Wynter Smith placed 25th in the high jump (4-10.25) and the shuttle hurdle relay team of Brighton Seymour, Riley Bucco, Smith and Meaghan Grenham finished 24th (38.63).
Lastly, both Amesbury teams made their mark.
The 4x400 relay team of Jackson Wetherell, Max Sanchez, Zach Rome and Michael Sanchez highlighted the day, placing 13th in 3:27.02 to break their own school record. Elite thrower Aiden Donovan won his heat to finish 14th in the shot put (48-3.25), and the girls shuttle hurdle team of Meagan McAndrews, Lindsey Williamson, Bayleigh Shanahan and Lidya Belanger placed 18th in 37.65.
