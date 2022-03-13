What a way for Emily Rubio to end her high school indoor track career.
Over the weekend, the Pentucket senior placed sixth in the pentathlon with 3,178 points at the New Balance Nationals in New York. That earned her All-American status, as she becomes the first Pentucket athlete to ever achieve such an honor.
Rubio also ran on Pentucket’s Rising Stars sprint medley team and Rising Stars 4x200 relay team. In the sprint medley, Rubio, Sage Smith, Reese Gallant and Phoebe Rubio placed 12th in 4:25.04, while the 4x200 team of Emily Rubio, Smith, Gallant and Sydney Trout finished 16th in 1:48.33.
Newburyport also had representation at Nationals in the form of its girls 4x400 relay.
And that team of Annie Shay, Morgan Felts, Blake Parker and Devin Stroope finished fourth in their heat and 21st overall in 4:12.63. They also beat out the same team from Walpole (22nd, 4:12.96) that had out-paced them earlier in the year.
