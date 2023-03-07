A handful of area athletes picked the best time to run their best races of the winter. At this weekend's New England Championship, two local relay teams earned themselves a spot on the podium to earn All-New England status.
It started with the Amesbury 4x400 team of Jackson Wetherell, Max Sanchez, Zach Rome and Michael Sanchez. After placing fourth at the All-State Meet a week prior, the group broke their school record to take fourth again at New England's in 3:27.60. They were the first team from Massachusetts to cross the finish line, only trailing three teams from Connecticut led by winning Hall High (3:23.35).
Up next, the Pentucket girls 4x200 team of Sydney Trout, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant and Sage Smith ran their best race of the season. At All-States a week ago, the group posted what was then a season-best time of 1:46.41 to place sixth. But at New England's on Sunday, the team shaved a full second off of that time to finish an impressive third (1:45.20). It was almost good enough to catch second-place Wachusett (1:45.10), but winning Bloomfield High of Connecticut certainly set the pace with their finish (1:42.49).
Elsewhere locally, 55-hurdles ace Ean Hynes of Newburyport ended his winter season on a high note, placing 11th in 7.89.
