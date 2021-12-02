With the rules currently set in place, college lacrosse programs can’t be in contact with potential high school recruits until September 1st of their junior years.
A couple of months ago, when the clock hit 12:01 a.m. to ring in the first day of September, Jack Hadden’s phone lit up.
It was a text from the coaches at the University of Albany.
“It definitely showed how much they really wanted me,” said Hadden. “It was definitely something that I wasn’t going to forget.”
Flash forward to a couple of weeks ago, and the Newburyport native made it official when he committed to the Great Danes. Now, fresh off his junior football season, the plan is for Hadden to work out and play for his club team — the New England Twister — prior to suiting back up for the Clippers come lacrosse season in the spring.
But for the next couple of years, Hadden won’t have to worry about where he’ll be playing next.
“It was an awesome feeling when I committed,” said Hadden. “I went in around early October to visit the school, and immediately I knew I liked it there. There were a couple of other schools, UMass (Amherst) and Jacksonville University.
“But in the end, I really wanted to go to UAlbany. I’m super excited to be able to play for them.”
Coming from a family of athletes, Hadden always dreamed of playing a college sport at a high level. So being able to commit to a Division 1 program like Albany is an accomplishment that he’s spent years working towards.
But for a while, he thought that sport was going to be football.
“I did not see myself playing lacrosse at this high of a level,” said Hadden. “I think football was the main sport growing up. My dad (Brian) played college football and I really love playing it too. But I just really fell in love with lacrosse and started to really work at it.
“And now to be able to commit to a Division 1 program like Albany is just crazy.”
In a couple of years time, the Great Danes will be getting a good one.
Hadden is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign for the Clippers last spring where he was named a Daily News All-Star, All-CAL, a Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic, an EMass All-Star and a Team New England Nike National All-Star. Then over the summer, he also played in the Boston Lax All-American game and the Team New England Under Armour National Tournament.
And, as has been well-documented, he’s pretty good at football too.
He was one of Newburyport’s anchors on defense at middle linebacker this fall, and was a versatile weapon on offense who had 373 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns.
Hadden still fully plans to play football next year, but until that time comes it’ll be all about lacrosse.
“(Albany) really hasn’t told me much yet about what I can personally work on,” said Hadden. “But I know what I need to get better at. I know my stick skills need to get better, and I can improve my footwork and other than that, I know I can keep working out to get stronger which will help as well.”
Hadden’s commitment also continues the athletic history that is running in the family.
His older brother, Brian, is a talented pitcher who just transferred from Dean College to Franklin Pierce, and his older sister, Katie, is a current sophomore at Franklin Pierce who plays for the women’s lacrosse team.
“I think I actually started playing before my sister,” laughed Hadden. “But no, she is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen. For her to pick up the sport that fast, and to be playing at the level she is now, that’s been such a big influence on me. Both of my older siblings have really been big influences, just trying to watch them and see how they work.
“And it’s always been my goal to be better than my siblings.”
