Cole Eiserman continues to build his hockey legend.
A couple of weeks ago, the Newburyport native was competing with the United States National Development Team at the U17 World Challenge, and he put on a show. Over seven games, the winger scored 12 goals and added 8 assists to finish second all-time in tournament history with 20 points — coincidentally, behind teammate James Hagens (21) at this very tournament. His 12 goals also tied the single-tournament record, which before was held by none other than Alexander Ovechkin.
More importantly, however, is that Eiserman’s U17 team went an undefeated 7-0-0 to win the tournament. The U.S. beat three teams from Canada, as well as teams from Finland, Sweden and the Czechia.
In the final, Eiserman had three goals and three assists to lead the U.S. to an emphatic 11-3 win over Canada Red.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.