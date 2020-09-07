With local districts and school committees set to decide whether or not to play fall sports in the coming days, at least one school has signaled its intention to move forward with the season.
Newburyport High School athletic director Kyle Hodsdon said Monday that the school plans to play fall sports when school resumes later this month. Hodsdon gave a presentation to the Newburyport School Committee last week laying out the school's plans for the upcoming season and received no objections.
The committee is scheduled to meet again Tuesday evening, but given that Newburyport is opening with a hybrid learning model, formal school committee approval is not required so the committee won't need to take up the matter again.
"We don't expect anything further at Newburyport and plan to play this fall," said Newburyport High athletic director Kyle Hodsdon. "We plan to start practice on the 18th."
Newburyport is the third Cape Ann League school to publicly signal its intention to play, joining Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield, both of which announced their plans last week. The rest of the league is expected to finalize its plans over the next week, particularly the five schools opening with remote learning that require school committee approval to play fall sports.
Amesbury, Georgetown, Manchester Essex, Rockport and Triton are all expected to present to their respective school committees over the next week. Rockport will vote on fall sports Wednesday and Amesbury will vote on Thursday, according to each school committee's agenda. Georgetown and Triton will both likely present to their school committees Thursday as well, though those meetings' agendas have not been published as of Monday evening. Manchester Essex's next scheduled school committee meeting is next Tuesday.
The three remaining hybrid schools — Pentucket, Ipswich and North Reading — are also expected to come to some resolution and may seek school committee approval anyway. Pentucket's next scheduled school committee meeting is on Tuesday, Sept. 15, North Reading's is Thursday and Ipswich's is not yet listed.
While the schools figure out their own plans, the CAL has continued to develop safety guidelines that each school will follow. Those guidelines are still in development, but Hodsdon touched on some of the key points during his school committee presentation last week.
Among the highlights, Hodsdon said all CAL schools will implement uniform safety protocols across the league, that way no matter what school a game is played at, the rules will be the same. He also said scheduling will be done by cohort, with schools playing each other in multiple sports over a short period of time so that if any virus issues pop up, it will be easier to contact trace. The league would also play a lot of games on weekends, with games planned for every Saturday and some Sundays as well.
Hodsdon also announced that all games played at James T. Stehlin Field and in the high school gym will be live-streamed online on the NFHS Network, including both varsity and sub-varsity games. That way fans will be able to watch whether spectators are allowed on site or not.
In addition, CAL schools intend to play conference-only schedules and hope to organize a CAL Tournament at the end of the season, that way athletes will have a postseason to strive for in place of the cancelled MIAA tournaments. The exact scheduling format will depend on how many schools ultimately receive approval to play.
