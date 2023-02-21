The 27th Annual Newburyport Bank Classic hockey tournament saw tons of exciting action over its first round.
As per usual, a good chunk of it came from the host Clippers.
The Newburyport boys team, playing in the Bresnahan Division, opened it's tourney on Sunday against a Merrimack Valley foe in North Andover. The Clippers outshot the Knights by a whopping 52-10 margain, but still needed heroics in the closing seconds.
Trailing 2-0, Jackson DeVivo finally got the hosts on the board when he scored with 3:25 left off a feed from Will Palermino and Cade Eiserman. Then with 90 seconds remaining, it was DeVivo sending a pass over to Colby Arel, who picked his spot and buried it to tie the game and send it to overtime.
The game would eventual go to a shootout, which Newburyport (9-8-3) would win, 2-1, to move on to the finals. Tristan Joyce and Braeden Curran scored the shootout goals for the Clippers, and Jamie Brooks made three saves.
Newburyport played another MVC foe in Andover in the finals Tuesday night.
Belanger gives Clippers shootout win in 13th round
For a while, it seemed like the Newburyport and Norwell girls hockey teams would be locked in a shootout all Monday night.
Back and forth they went, neither team wanting to score the winning goal.
But finally, Delaney Belanger called game for the home team. After goalie Teagan Wilson made another crucial stop in net, Belanger potted the shootout game-winner in the 13th round to life Newburyport to a win in the first round of the Doyle Division.
The Clippers (8-9-2) will now play Shrewsbury in the finals on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
It was a 3-3 game after regulation, with goals coming from Maggie Fitzgerald, Kiara Farrar and Jenna Oliver. The Clippers led 3-1 in the third period before surrendering the lead, but refocused and regrouped to get the job done in the shootout.
Stewart leads Pentucket to finals
In one of the other boys backets, Pentucket took down CAL rival Hamilton-Wenham, 4-2, to advance to the Gulazian Division finals.
Jack Stewart scored twice for the Panthers (9-9), Nolan Cole had a goal and two assists and Ben Guertin made 19 saves. With the win, the Panthers also earned a share of the CAL Baker title along with Amesbury.
Pentucket will now play rival Haverhill in the Gulazian Division finals on Wednesday (time TBD)
