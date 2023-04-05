It's not the start to the spring the Newburyport baseball team wanted, especially after its memorable run to the Division 3 state championship game a year ago, but there's of course plenty of season left.
For five innings of Tuesday's opener against Whittier, the Clippers were cruising with returning Daily News All-Star Charlie Forrest tossing a shutout on the mound. But in the top of the sixth, the visiting Wildcats plated four runs, and reliever Brandon Fasulo shut the door the final two innings to lead his team to a 4-1 win.
In total, only one of Forrest's four runs in the inning were allowed, as the senior struck out seven while issuing one walk on the day. Offensively, though, Newburyport only mustered four hits. Eli Suchecki went 2-for-4 and scored the team's lone run in the fourth, and both Owen Tahnk and Connor Stick recorded a hit.
The Clippers will try to pick up their first on Thursday when they travel to play Bishop Fenwick for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
