The Newburyport All-Sports Boosters are selling poinsettias and wreaths from Nunan’s again this year.
All poinsettias are grown in their own greenhouses, and the balsam wreaths are premium quality and double sided. Wreaths and poinsettias will be available for pick up on Saturday, Nov. 27, just in time for the holiday season. Venmo and checks accepted.
For pricing, 7.5-inch Poinsettias are $25 each available in red, white or marble, 12-inch Balsam Wreath with red bows are $17 each, 12-inch Wreaths are also available with no bows for $13 each, 18-inch Balsam Wreath with red bows are $26 each and 18-inch Wreaths with no bows are $21 each.
All proceeds go towards student athlete-scholarships, personalized sweatshirts for all Junior athletes, Senior flowers, and to fulfill grants from all NHS teams.
If you have any questions, please email Rosemary at chuckturgeon3@comcast.net.
