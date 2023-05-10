Join the Newburyport High School All Sports Boosters for a fun-filled afternoon of Pickleball with all proceeds going to support the student athletes at NHS.
The organization encourages students, coaches, parents and the community to collectively promote excellence in our athletic programs. Our primary purpose is fundraising to support athletic teams and student athletes.
We strive to foster a culture of positive school spirit and a strong sense of school pride.
Date: Saturday June 24th, 2023
Time: 12:00 – 5:30 (approx end time of Championship final match)
Place: Newburyport Tennis Club 178 Low St Newburyport, MA
Guaranteed a minimum of 3 games.
Open Doubles (any combination of 2 players).
Register as a Single or Team of 2.
Beginner, Intermediate, & Advanced players are all welcomed.
Will be grouped by ability into brackets.
Free T shirt for all participants.
$75 entry fee.
Registration is open through June 9th.
