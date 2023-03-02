When it mattered most in Wednesday’s Division 2 playoff opener, the Newburyport boys basketball team dug deep and got the stops it needed to on defense.
And thankfully, it was enough to get the job done.
The Clippers unfortunately watched as a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter vanished. But in overtime, sophomore Ben Corneau hit the game-clinching jumper, as No. 34 Newburyport rallied to beat No. 31 Grafton, 52-20 to advance in the state tournament.
With the win, the Clippers move on to the Division 2 first round, where they’ll travel to take on No. 2 Mansfield on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
Corneau finished with seven points, but a balanced Newburyport offense was led by fellow sophomores Carson Gretz (11) and Finn Brennan (10). Sophomore Sam Craig and senior captain Adam Bovee each chipped in eight points, and Henry Acton was right behind with six.
Mansfield (20-2) was also the No. 2 seed last year and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
