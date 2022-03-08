NORWOOD — Win or lose, the Clippers left everything they had on the ice.
The Newburyport boys hockey team saw its season come to an emotional end on Tuesday, as the Clippers lost 3-2 in double overtime to Norwood in the Division 2 state tournament’s Round of 16. The Clippers led until late in the third period when Norwood tied the game with 21.6 remaining, and from that point the two sides battled throughout overtime until Norwood junior Sean Dittmeier finally got the winner after more than 15 minutes of bonus hockey.
“Obviously we’re very disappointed, I don’t think we played our best but we still had a shot to win that game,” said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. “I feel bad for our seniors, Jon Groth, Tink and Glynnie, they all played hard. Tough to win when you had, I don’t know how many penalties we had, six or seven? It’s tough to beat a good team with that many penalties.”
The game turned with 1:45 remaining in the third when the Clippers were called for a roughing penalty. Trailing 2-1, Norwood pulled the goalie to go on a 6-on-4 advantage and eventually broke through with Kevin Broderick’s second goal of the game.
Norwood nearly took the win midway through the first overtime if not for a brilliant save by Newburyport goalie Jamie Brooks, who stuffed a breakaway to keep the Clippers alive. He finished with 48 saves and came up big numerous other times throughout the two overtime periods.
“He was outstanding, Jamie’s been outstanding all year,” Yameen said. “He made a couple of saves today that I thought they were going to be in the back of the net, but he’s been one of our best players consistently all year.”
Newburyport initially broke the ice after Zach McHugh scored on the power play with 8:27 left in the first period. The power play was slow to develop, with the Clippers struggling to get the puck out of their own zone for nearly the first minute, but once on the attack Max Puleo found a wide open McHugh in front of the net and the junior converted.
That play proved pivotal as Norwood otherwise dictated the pace of play throughout the first. Newburyport goalie Jamie Brooks kept busy with 10 saves in the opening frame, which ended with a pig pile in front of the net as the final seconds of the period ticked away.
The second got off to an inauspicious start as Newburyport was called for two quick penalties, giving Norwood a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:25. Norwood’s Broderick quickly tied the game at 1-1, but the Clippers were able to kill the rest of the penalty, now 5-on-4, without further incident.
From that point on the Clippers settled down and played much stronger hockey, though they flirted with disaster twice. First Norwood got a clean breakaway with 5:35 left in the period but the Mustang skater couldn’t get the shot on net. Then, with 44.2 seconds left, Newburyport was called for another penalty, giving Norwood a chance to go into the second intermission with the lead.
Then things took an interesting turn.
Trying to cycle the puck around the blue line, Norwood bounced a pass off Newburyport senior Cam Tinkham, who got a clean break towards the Norwood net. He finished the go-ahead, short-handed goal with 4.4 seconds left, and all of a sudden the Clippers had a 2-1 edge.
Unfortunately, while the Clippers played a strong third period overall, they couldn’t make the lead hold.
Newburyport finishes the season 12-8-2, while Norwood is now 19-2-1 and will advance to face No. 2 seeded Gloucester in the Division 2 Elite Eight.
Norwood 3, Newburyport 2
Newburyport (12-8-2): 1 1 0 0 — 2
Norwood (19-2-1): 0 1 1 1 — 3
Division 2 Round of 16
Goals: NBPT — Zach McHugh, Cam Tinkham; NO — Kevin Broderick 2, Sean Dittmeier
Saves: NPBT — Jamie Brooks 48; NO — Ethan Barrows 20
