The Newburyport boys hockey team started its season with an exciting overtime game against St. Mary’s on Saturday.
Behind a steady game in net from junior Jamie Brooks, the Clippers were able to earn a 0-0 overtime tie at Graf Rink. St. Mary’s controlled the first period of play, but the Clippers were able to stabalize and get themselves a season-opening point against a strong St. Mary’s (2-0-1) squad.
“We anticipated a possible slow start with it being our first game,” said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. “We did our best to keep them on the perimeter in the first and let Jamie see the puck. We feel if he sees the puck, he’ll save it.
“We weathered the storm and improved as the game went along. So all in all, we were happy with the effort and look to improve as we go.”
Newburyport (0-0-1) also honored the late Jeff Stone, a Clipper Wall of Famer and former hockey captain and coach, with a ceremony before the game to retire his No. 14 jersey.
The Clippers will travel to Malden Catholic Monday night for a 7 p.m. puck drop.
