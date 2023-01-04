NEWBURYPORT — Last year, there was a clear top dog when it came to boys hockey in the CAL, and it looks like it’ll take a mighty effort from anyone this winter to skate by them to the top of the league.
That team, would be Lynnfield.
After winning the CAL and making a run to the Division 3 state semifinals a year ago, the Pioneers stayed undefeated this winter after blanking Newburyport, 2-0, Wednesday night at the Graf. The Clippers (1-2-0) started the year playing talented Malden Catholic and Bishop Fenwick teams, but arguably got their biggest challenge of the young season with the Pioneers (5-0-1) last night.
“Year in and year out (Lynnfield) puts a good product on the ice,” said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. “Their kids work hard and I think you saw that out there tonight. I think they outworked us tonight, and they deserved to win. They’re the team to beat.”
Newburyport was a bit shorthanded — especially on the back end — with a flu traveling around the locker room, but still got strong play in extended minutes from defensemen Max Puleo, Cam Caponigro, Ryan Philbin, Caden Eiserman and Charlie Forrest. Offensively, however, the Clippers couldn’t get anything past Lynnfield goalie Daniel McSweeney, and failed to convert on any of their four power plays.
The Pioneers also now hold a three-game winning streak over Newburyport, with the Clippers’ last victory coming during the semifinals of the CAL vs. Cancer tournament in 2021.
Wednesday night, goalie Jamie Brooks helped to keep it a scoreless game after the first period thanks to a couple of big stops on Lynnfield’s only power play. But five minutes into the second, the Pioneers struck first when sophomore Will Norton won a loose puck in front of the net and slid it under Brooks’ right leg.
“That was just a loose puck that they got to, but I think they got to all of the loose pucks tonight,” said Yameen. “We had a couple of loose pucks around their crease and we didn’t get to them. So, I think they played with a little bit more urgency than us.”
Forrest had a solid chance early in the period, but his shot from the right circle hit off the post. Later in the period, it was Jackson DeVivo who made a nice individual effort to win a loose puck near the net. The junior was able to fire a clean shot on goal, but McSweeney was there to deflect it away with his blocker.
As it result, it stayed a 1-0 game entering the third period, and the Pioneers wasted little time doubling the lead. Just 30 seconds into the final frame, Joe Raffa collected a juicy rebound after an initial save from Brooks on a 2-on-1 rush, and had a fairly wide-open net to slide the puck home.
The Clippers had a 6-on-4 advantage the final minute of the game after pulling Brooks and a Lynnfield penalty, but couldn’t cut the lead in half. In fact, it was Puleo making a fantastic effort play to get back and spoil an empty-netter that would have made it 3-0.
Newburyport will now regroup to play Pentucket on Saturday (5 p.m.) and Masconomet on Monday (6:45 p.m.) before it’s battle with archrival Triton next Wedneday (7 p.m.).
Lynnfield 2, Newburyport 0
Lynnfield (5-0-1): 0 1 1 — 2
Newburyport (1-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: L — Will Norton, Joe Raffa
Assists: L — Tim Sullivan, Drew Damiani
Saves: N — Jamie Brooks 22; L — Daniel McSweeney 20
