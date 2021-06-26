NEWBURYPORT — John Donovan could hardly believe it. Earlier in the game he’d scored his first goal of the season to tie the score and help Newburyport keep pace with Triton, and now with his team on the verge of clinching its first ever Division 3 North championship Donovan found the ball in his stick again with a wide open lane to the net.
The senior captain let it rip, and when the ball hit the back of the net there was no doubt left in anyone’s mind. Newburyport boys lacrosse was about to earn a trip to the state semifinals.
“I was saving them all year,” Donovan said of his two goals, grinning from ear to ear as he clutched the Division 3 North championship trophy. “It left me speechless, I’m not a goal scorer but when it counts I’m here to make the plays.”
Donovan’s late goal capped off a thrilling fourth quarter rally, with Newburyport scoring six times late to separate themselves from Triton and earn the 14-9 win in Friday’s historic Division 3 North Final.
“I’m so happy for these guys,” said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge after the game. “They worked so hard, they proved twice during the year that we were the best team in the Cape Ann League, we had to prove it one more time and I thought we did it in emphatic fashion in the second half.”
With both local rivals seeking their first sectional title, and after two epic regular season matchups — both of which Newburyport won by razor thin margins — the third and final showdown between the Clippers and Vikings was without question the biggest boys lacrosse game in area history, and it more than lived up to the hype.
Much like Newburyport and Triton’s prior two meetings, the first three quarters were neck and neck, with each team trading goals over a stretch that featured seven lead changes and six ties. Neither team led by more than one goal until late in the third, when Newburyport finally pulled ahead by two after a three-goal run by Oliver Pons, Christian Kinsey and Kennedy Heath made it 8-6.
Even then Triton’s James Tatro responded with a snipe from nearly 20 yards out, making it 8-7 heading into the final quarter, but from there Newburyport finally pulled away.
Thanks in large part to the performance of sophomore Colin McLoy in the faceoff circle (20 for 22), and after eliminating many of the turnovers that plagued the Clippers in the first half, Newburyport seized control of the possession battle in the final 10 minutes and by the time Triton got the ball back the game was all but over. Jake Palma and Ryan Cottone scored early in the fourth to give Newburyport a three-goal lead, and after Triton’s Jared Leonard responded, the Clippers finished the Vikings off with four straight goals by Zach Lever, Andrew Cullen, Pons and Donovan.
Pons, who had to leave Wednesday’s sectional semifinal against Bishop Fenwick after taking a big hit on a goal, was outstanding in his return to action. The sophomore scored a team-high five goals, including the first two to start the game, plus two assists. His last goal was effectively the dagger before Donovan’s score brought the curtain down.
“He’s a super tough kid, a lot of people would watch our games and not necessarily know him right away, but the coaches know that he’s about 135-140 pounds and he’s by far our best ground ball guy,” Wedge said of Pons. “He’s tough as nails and when he gets opportunities to finish he doesn’t waste them.”
In addition to Pons and Donovan, Cottone also had two goals and Jon Groth, Will Gagnon, Palma, Lever and Heath each had assists. Carson Purcell and Leonard led Triton with three goals each and Tatro, J.P. Trojan and C.J. Howland scored for the Vikings.
With the win Newburyport is now two wins away from bringing home a state championship, but the Clippers’ next test will be their toughest yet. Monday night Newburyport will make the long drive down to Dover-Sherborn, the defending Division 3 state champions who come in at 15-2 and perennially rank among the top programs in the state regardless of division.
But before turning their attention to Monday, the Clippers made sure to soak in the moment after their victory.
“This is something I’ve been waiting for ever since I came here freshman year,” Donovan said. “There’s no words to describe it, it’s something you dream about as a little kid.”
The Division 3 state semifinal will be held at 7:30 p.m.
***
Wedge wins again
Prior to Friday’s win, Newburyport boys lacrosse had appeared in the Division 3 North Final once before. Led by future St. Anselm star Drew Bourdeau, the Clippers made a run to the sectional final in 2014 only to run into an excellent Hamilton-Wenham team, which ended the Clippers season and advanced to the state semifinal.
The man leading that Hamilton-Wenham team? None other than current Clipper coach Josh Wedge, who said Bourdeau had contacted him recently to remind him about that game.
“He texted me the other day and told me the last time that I coached in a North Final at Newburyport High School, I won, but I was coaching Hamilton-Wenham, so I’m 2-0 on this field and it feels pretty good,” Wedge joked.
