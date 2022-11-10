NORWELL —
James Forrest-Hay, Caelen Twichell and Spencer Colwell
"I just got the ball down the line and brought it down to the baseline and knew he was going to be there," Forrest-Hay said.
"He put it right on the line for me I knew right as it was coming in I had to get it over the goalie and it would go in," Twichell added.
(second goal)
"He's been on all of our set pieces this year, he has over 10 assists on set pieces and again just put it right on my head," Twichell said. "We've got some great crossers on this team."
"We came down here last year and lost a tough one to them," said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. "I think we kind of learned a little bit last year about how to prepare a little better for the long bus ride through Boston and we came ready to play today."
"That would have killed us if we lost," Twichell said. "I think we came knowing we're a better team this year."
With the win Newburyport now advances to the Division 3 state quarterfinals, where fellow unbeaten and top-seeded Pembroke awaits.
"They're similar to us, they have a lot of seniors on their team, they play real fast paced," Bleau said. "I saw them play this past week and it's going to be a great matchup."
The state quarterfinal is scheduled for Sunday at noon at Pembroke High School.
