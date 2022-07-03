For the first time in Newburyport history, a youth soccer team advanced to Finals of the Mass Tournament of Champions (MTOC) in Division 1, an end-of-season tournament in Lancaster where all the county champions across the state play for the overall state championship. The Newburyport Cyclones are made up of: Top (L-R), Coach Ryan Pavao, Lucy Rimer, Drew Pavao, Olivia Wilson, Skylar Ikemoto, Chloe Raby, Phoebe Whitcomb, Morgan Signore, Holly Sullivan, Sasha Berlin and Coach Aaron Coffin. Front (L-R): Coach John Whitcomb, Gretchen Boelke, Sevilla Coffin, Aoife Tykulsky, Carragh Casellini, Sienna LeClair and Coach Matt Casellini. Not Pictured: Ava Suchecki