LYNNFIELD — It all came down to this. Fourth and goal, Newburyport ball on the two, Clippers down six, 35.3 seconds remaining. One play for all the marbles. The Clippers had been stopped at the goal just before half and twice moments earlier in the game's closing seconds, and now Newburyport had one more chance to punch it in and clinch a thrilling win.
But Lynnfield wouldn't budge.
Newburyport's last ditch effort on the goal line came up short as the Lynnfield defense slammed the door and hung on for the 13-7 win. The final goal line sequence was an unfortunate microcosm of the game for Newburyport, which drove inside the Lynnfield 25 on five possessions but only scored once.
"We just have to get tougher on the offensive line," said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. "Moving some bodies and holding onto the football and not make those mental mistakes."
Early on it looked as if Newburyport might be poised for a blowout. The Clippers forced a three-and-out on Lynnfield's first possession and immediately drove to the Pioneer 15 on a series of big runs by Jacob Buontempo and Jason Tamayoshi before fumbling the ball away.
The Clippers responded by forcing another three-and-out and this time found paydirt, with Trevor Ward returning the ensuing punt all the way to the Lynnfield 27 before Buontempo punched in a 3-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.
But after that the offense dried up for both sides, with neither team able to sustain any sort of momentum against the other. Newburyport's pass rush in particular was feasting, with the Clippers amassing five sacks for a combined loss of 58 yards over the course of the game, four of those coming on either third or fourth down.
Newburyport finally got something going on the last drive of the half, taking over near midfield after forcing a fumble on a 20-yard catch and run. The Clippers drove to the goal line after quarterback Finn Sullivan converted on 3rd and 3 with a 10 yard run plus a late hit, setting the Clippers up at the 7 with 20.3 seconds left and no timeouts. Sullivan's subsequent pass to Ward looked good but was ruled just out of bounds, and on the next play Sullivan took off on a broken play and was stopped just short of the goal. With no timeouts the Clippers were unable to get another snap and the half ended with Newburyport up only 7-0.
The Clippers subsequently fumbled the ball away again on the Lynnfield 25 on the opening drive of the third quarter, and from there Lynnfield's high-powered passing offense started picking up steam. Quarterback Austin Sutera first tied the score by hitting standout receiver Jack Ford for a 51-yard touchdown with 11.3 to play in the third, and on the next possession Sutera and Ford connected again for a 39-yard touchdown, with a missed kick leaving the score a tantalizing 13-7.
"Ford's a great player and we didn't get the pressure that we wanted dial up on that situation so the quarterback had the ball a little longer and was able to get it out there," Smolski said. "The other one I thought we were in position to make a play and it didn't play out that way."
Newburyport couldn't capitalize at first, losing possession on an outstanding interception by Lynnfield's Bakari Mitchell, but the defense came up big with a three-and-out to give the Clippers one last shot. A punt plus a personal foul set the Clippers up at the Lynnfield 31, and Buontempo converted on 3rd and 1 from the 5 to give Newburyport four chances to punch it in for the win.
But Newburyport couldn't get it done, losing four yards on a bad snap, gaining two on a Buontempo rush and then one more on a Sullivan carry to set up 4th and goal from the two. And once more, Lynnfield held strong and the Clippers were turned away.
Buontempo finished with 66 yards rushing and a touchdown, Sullivan was 11 for 22 with 78 yards passing along with 43 yards rushing, and Ward led the Clippers with four catches for 33 yards. Sutera finished 13 for 26 with 242 yards and two touchdowns, Ford has six catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and DJ Capachietti had 54 yards rushing, though Lynnfield collectively only netted four yards on the ground thanks to the five Newburyport sacks.
Newburyport (1-1) will now look to regroup at Triton next Friday at 5 p.m., while Lynnfield (2-0) hosts Pentucket on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
***
Lynnfield 13, Newburyport 7
Newburyport (1-1): 7 0 0 0 — 7
Lynnfield (2-0): 0 0 7 6 — 13
First Quarter
N — Jacob Buontempo 3 run (Andrew Goodwin kick), 2:30
Third Quarter
L — Jack Ford 51 pass from Austin Sutera (Kevin Connolly kick), 11.6
Fourth Quarter
L — Ford 39 pass from Sutera (kick failed), 5:06
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Newburyport (37-155) — Jacob Buontempo 18-66, Finn Sullivan 11-43, Jason Tamayoshi 5-39, Trevor Ward 3-7; Lynnfield (21-4) — DJ Capachietti 10-54, Joseph LaFerla 1-1, Austin Sutera 10-(-51, five sacks)
PASSING: Newburyport — Finn Sullivan 11-22-1, 78; Lynnfield — Austin Sutera 13-26, 242
RECEIVING: Newburyport — Trevor Ward 4-33, Jax Budgell 2-22, Nick Petty 2-12, Charlie Cahalane 1-11, Jacob Buontempo 1-1, Jason Tamayoshi 1-(-1); Lynnfield — Jack Ford 6-140, Bakari Mitchell 3-42, DJ Capachietti 2-35, Blake Peters 2-15
