The Newburyport football team couldn't get it done against Lynn English Thursday night, falling 28-7 in the final week of the non-playoff-game schedule.
It was only a 6-0 game at halftime, and a 14-7 game early in the fourth quarter. But Lynn English would score twice in a row to make it a three-score game and put it out of reach.
Quarterback Finn Sullivan rushed for Newburyport's (4-6) lone touchdown in the third quarter. The senior finished with just 14 yards on the ground, but completed 16 of 31 passes for 174 yards.
The Clippers will try to end their season on a high note when they play their annual Thanksgiving Day game against Amesbury in a couple weeks.
Lynn English 28, Newburyport 7
Lynn English: 0 6 8 14 — 28
Newburyport (4-6): 0 0 7 0 — 7
Third Quarter
N — Finn Sullivan rush (Sullivan kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NEWBURYPORT (16-34): Finn Sullivan 8-14, Jack Sullivan 2-16, Kane Brennan 4-3, Logan Jones 2-1
PASSING: N — Sullivan 16-31-0, 174
RECEIVING: N — Jack Hadden 3-53, Ryan Miles 3-33, Jeffrey Thurston 3-31, Grant Mosesian 2-22, Jones 3-20, Gus Webster 1-15
