NEWBURYPORT — Sooner or later in any state tournament setting, you’re bound to run into some adversity. For the Newburyport field hockey team, that was the case not even a minute into Tuesday’s Division 3 Round of 16 game.
Visiting Weston, ranked as the No. 22 seed, scored just 52 seconds into the contest, putting the pressure directly on the host, No. 6-ranked Clippers right from the jump.
How would the team respond?
Well, as it turns out from playing a demanding CAL schedule, pretty good. Junior Blake Parker responded with a goal about five minutes later in the first quarter, and Newburyport got second-half goals from Delaney Woekel and Lily Chorebanian to beat Weston, 3-1, to advance to the Division 3 Quarterfinals.
A time and date for that “Elite 8” matchup is yet to be determined.
The Clippers (15-3-2) will either have to travel to No. 3 Gloucester or host No. 14 Medfield, which play their Round of 16 game Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.
“One of the things we talked about before the game was how we respond as a team when mistakes are made or when things don’t go our way,” said Newburyport coach Shannon Haley. “That was kind of a focus of our pregame talk with the team, and thank God we had it, because (Weston) scored within 55 seconds. But we said to the girls after the first quarter that the way they responded speaks so much about them. Especially in the tournament when you start playing these better teams, things aren’t always going to go your way. You’re going to get scored on, and it’s all about how you respond.
“And they came back, and they had fight and urgency to get the ball in the back of the net.”
Parker’s goal, scored at the 6:43 mark of the first quarter, was a soothing sign for the Clippers.
A weight lifted, so to speak.
With the score back to being tied, Morgan Valeri, Lilly Ragusa, Olivia McDonald and the rest of the Newburyport midfielders and forwards played free and controlled possession for the rest of the first half.
It was a 1-1 game at the break, but the Clippers came out on fire.
About midway through the third quarter, Woekel got the ball on her stick and sent home a beautiful backhand shot through traffic. Minutes later, it was Chorebanian scoring a similar type of goal to give the Clippers some much-needed insurance.
“She’s improved immensely this season and it’s shown the past few games,” said Haley on Chorebanian’s goal. “She always has her stick down in the circle, she’s always in the right spot to get a deflection, and she didn’t have a lot of space on that goal but she slid it in.”
With a bit of a cushion to play with, defenders Emma Keefe, Katherine Conway and Riley Lombard made sure no trouble got back to goalie Jane Mettling in the cage during the fourth quarter.
Newburyport 3, Weston 2
Division 3 Round of 16
Goals: Blake Parker, Delaney Woekel, Lily Chorebanian
Saves: Jane Mettling
Weston (10-8-1): 1 1 — 2
Newburyport (15-3-2): 1 2 — 3
