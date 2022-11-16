CANTON — Of course, nothing is a foregone conclusion in the sports world. It’s why you play the game, right?
But when it comes to field hockey in Division 3 this year, for a while now it’s felt inevitable that Watertown and Sandwich were destined for a rematch in the state championship game. You had the state superpower and undefeated Watertown and its — at the time — 49 straight wins earning the top seed when the pairings came out, and fellow unbeatan Sandwich on the other side of the bracket at No. 2 eager to get its revenge.
Just pencil in four wins for each team, and we’ll see you back in the title game.
Newburyport, however, almost spoiled the reunion.
The CAL Kinney champion and No. 6-seeded Clippers came into Wednesday’s Division 3 semifinals having an outstanding season themsevles, and could have cared less about any outside narratives heading into the game. and for the first, say, 42 minutes of the contest, the Clippers had the better chances and had outplayed the Blue Knights for long stretches.
But with around three minutes left in the third quarter, it was like a light switch turned on for Sandwich. The Blue Knights took command with a flurry of six straight corners to end the third, then finally broke through early in the fourth when freshman Quinn Jordan scored on yet another corner opportunity for the lone goal of the game. The defense held strong in front of goalie Ava Murray the rest of the way, and the Blue Knights were able to punch their ticket back to the Division 3 Finals with a 1-0 win over Newburyport.
For the Clippers, their memorable season comes to an end at 16-4-2.
“I mean, we knew coming into the game that (Sandwich) had a lot of stick skills,” said Newburyport coach Shannon Haley. “We knew that they had a few players we needed to be aware of. But I think overall, looking at our group, they’ve changed the face of Newburyport field hockey this season. The amount of support we’ve had from youth players and families throughout the community has spoke so much volume to this group. Just everybody, we’re just so incredibly proud of them.”
Here’s this for a fast fact.
Newburyport knew the task at hand was going to be a tough one, as Sandwich (20-0-1) had outscored its three playoff opponents by a combined 16-0, but it goes much deeper than that. Until Wednesday night, the Blue Knights hadn’t even allowed a shot on goal over their 180 total minutes of playoff action.
Yeah, pretty darn impressive.
But Newburyport made sure to break that streak. After a scoreless first quarter, Lilly Ragusa, Katie Conway, Blake Parker, Rita Cahalane and Lily Chorebanian helped the Clippers control the midfield to get some play in the offensive zone during the second. The Clippers couldn’t find that elusive shot on goal yet, but great defensive plays by Emma Keefe, Olivia McDonald and Riley Lombard late in the quarter avoided corner chances and kept it a 0-0 game at halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Clippers controlled play.
Thanks to some solid passing from Morgan Valeri, Delaney Woekel and Kiara Farrar, the Clippers finally were able to get a good look and rip a shot from just inside the circle that Murray had to kick away. Sandwich eventually found its footing and finished the third with a flurry, but Clipper goalie Jane Mettling made the majority of her five saves during that stretch to keep it scoreless.
But eventually, the goal came.
Despite the result, it was still a season to be proud of for the Clippers.
“I’m so grateful that I had this opportunity to be with this team this year,” said Haley, who took the Clippers to the state semis in her first year with the team.
“Thankfully, I knew a lot of them from lacrosse, but it’s just a special group of student-athletes. It’s a really hard-working, committed group and it was such an honor to be able to coach them this year.”
And yes, Watertown won the other semifinal (6-0 over Dover-Sherborn), so the rematch is on.
Sandwich 1, Newburyport 0
Division 3 Semifinals
Goals: S — Quinn Jordon
Saves: S — Ava Murray 1; N — Jane Mettling 5
Sandwich (20-0-1): 0 1 — 1
Newburyport (16-4-2): 0 0 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.