After turning in a dominant senior season in which she led Newburyport field hockey to an 8-2 record and the program's first league title since 2011, Callie Beauparlant has been named CAL Kinney Player of the Year.
A four-year varsity starter, Beauparlant was the area's top scorer this fall by a wide margin, tallying 16 goals and seven assists in only 10 games. The Assumption University commit is also now a three-time All-CAL selection and was one of eight local players to earn the distinction.
In addition to Beauparlant, Newburyport's Maddie Medeiros and Shannon Brennan were also named All-CAL, as were Georgetown's Nicoletta Ferrara and Vivian Burr, Pentucket's Meg Arnette and Meg Freiermuth and Amesbury's Sydney Calderwood.
Georgetown coach Meagan Hildebrand was named CAL Baker Coach of the Year, and North Reading's Andrea Slaven was the CAL Kinney Coach of the Year. Manchester Essex star Lily Athanas earned CAL Baker Player of the Year honors.
Cape Ann League
All-CAL
Newburyport: Callie Beauparlant, Sr., forward; Maddie Medeiros, Sr., defense; Shannon Brennan, Sr., midfield; Georgetown: Nicoletta Ferrara, Sr., defense; Vivian Burr, Jr., forward; Pentucket: Meg Arnette, Sr., midfield; Meg Freiermith, Jr., midfield; Amesbury: Sydney Calderwood, Sr., goalie; Hamilton-Wenham: Sarah Cooke, Sr., midfield; Ipswich: Riley Daly, Sr., midfield/defense; Rowan Galanis, Sr., forward; Lynnfield: Madison Murphy, Sr., forward; Ava Marotta, Soph., defense; Manchester Essex: Lily Athanas, Sr., midfield; Caelie Patrick, Frosh., forward; North Reading: Ava Czarnota, Sr., forward; Rees Lord, Sr., defense
Local CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Brianna Morel, Sr., midfield
Georgetown: Abbie Donahue, Sr., forward/midfield; Chloe Sapienza, Sr., defense
Newburyport: Ashley Ventura, Sr., forward; Lilly Ragusa, Soph., forward
Pentucket: Charlene Basque, Jr., goalie
Triton: Maddie Hillick, Jr., forward; Natalie Indingaro, Soph., defense
League Awards
Players of the Year: Callie Beauparlant, Newburyport (Kinney); Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex (Baker)
Coaches of the Year: Andrea Slaven, North Reading (Kinney); Meagan Hildebrand, Georgetown (Baker)
